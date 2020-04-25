Menlo Park: Man shot in abdomen but won't tell police who did it

Menlo Park police officers, responding to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Willow Road in Menlo Park Saturday at 11:12 a.m., found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, the department stated in a press release.

He was conscious and breathing, and Menlo Park Fire District paramedics treated and then transported him to the hospital for further medical care.

Officers tried to take a statement from the man, but he was uncooperative and said he did not know who had shot him.

Menlo Park officers with the assistance of East Palo Alto police and California Highway Patrol searched for possible suspects in the area, which is near Bayfront Expressway (State Route 84).

They did not find anyone, the press release stated, but they did identify the possible location of the shooting to be in the field off of Bayfront near Willow. Homeless persons have been known to camp in that area.

Despite the man's denial, the department's initial investigation suggests he knew the person who shot him. Police have determined that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Menlo Park police are asking that witnesses to this incident contact the department at 650-330-6300; anonymous tips can be reported at 650-330-6395.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.