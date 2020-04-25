 Guest opinion: Why we want changes to Sequoia district harmful pass/no pass grading decision | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 25, 2020, 8:47 am

Guest opinion: Why we want changes to Sequoia district harmful pass/no pass grading decision

An open letter to the Sequoia Union High School District board and superintendent

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Kelly Baird, Tricia Barr, Andrea Luskin, and Julie Thall / Contributor

We are deeply disappointed in the April 15 3-2 decision of the Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) Board of Trustees to transition this semester's grading policy to pass/no pass. This decision negatively impacts learning, mental health, and future opportunities for the vast majority of SUHSD students.   

The superintendent recommended only two grading options for the board’s consideration despite the California School Boards Association (CSBA) recommendation to consider a number of grading options. The majority of the board chose a position that seemed equitable on the surface, but upon further analysis is clearly the least equitable option, doing harm to the largest number of students, especially socioeconomically disadvantaged students. 

We are asking the board to direct the superintendent to thoroughly review an array of options and return with a recommendation that mitigates the harm from the current decision and meets the California Department of Education’s grading requirements, which states school districts “should weigh their policies with the lens of equity and with the primary goal of first, doing no harm to students.”   

Providing a safety net must be a priority for our district, particularly for our students who are suffering the most during this crisis. Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Hansen stated that over 1,000 students have not engaged in distance learning and are at risk of dropping below passing. One of the options presented, but rejected by three board members - “hold harmless” - would have protected a student’s final grade from dropping below their third-quarter grade. As a community, we must show compassion to our many students who had passing grades prior to distance learning, but are now failing because they are full-time caregivers, employed during school hours, or in a home environment not conducive to distance learning. 

Providing opportunity for college-bound students, which includes socioeconomically disadvantaged students, must also be a priority. Under “hold harmless,” students would, at a minimum, earn the grade they held prior to the transition to distance learning, and would have the opportunity to improve upon it. Conversely, the pass/no pass option denies students of their hard-earned grades, and will negatively impact thousands of district students, especially sophomores and juniors, whose grades are a key factor in college admissions decisions. By implementing other grading options offered by the CSBA, the harm caused by the pass/no pass decision can be mitigated. 

In her note to district families, Superintendent Mary Streshly states, “Universities across the country, including both the UC and CSU systems, have made clear that students will not be penalized for posting credit/no credit transcripts for this semester.” However, UC Admissions states “For admissions purposes, UC will continue to calculate a GPA using all A-G courses completed with letter grades in grades 10 and 11 … Courses completed with Pass or Credit grades … will not be used in GPA calculation…” These inconsistent policies will harm many hard-working students, particularly those whose grades were rising this semester. 

We do not know the full impact pass/no pass will have on our college-aspiring students because the colleges have never faced such a situation. But why not position our students for success?

We strongly, yet respectfully, request that the board and superintendent consider and implement an alternative grading solution. Since the SUHSD board made its decision, more information and many new ideas have become available. Shouldn’t we practice what we teach our students - strive to continually improve? 

Please take this opportunity to improve upon the grading decision so it brings no harm to any student and supports our community’s commitment to compassion and progressiveness.  

Sequoia High School parent Kelly Baird, Menlo-Atherton High parents Tricia Barr and Andrea Luskin, and Woodside High parent Julie Thall are members of the Equity for All Committee, along with Menlo-Atherton High School parents Cristy Barnes, Susannah Hill, Scott Lohmann, and Liliana Perazich; Sequoia High School parents Brian Baird, Emi Chuang, Cheryl di Targiani, Jessica and Brad Langford, Sarah Sorenson and Rebecca Tom; Carlmont High School parents Emily Abrams, Michelle Bacigalupi, Jamie Baxter, Debbie and Brad Freeman, Jen Holmes and Sarah Ravella; and Woodside High School parents Lloyd Brown, MD, Gail and Jeff Cherry, Kelly Rankin, and Barbara Salinger, LMFT. The Equity for All Committee is a grassroots organization of students, parents, teachers and community members. For more information or to join, contact SUHSD.equityforall@gmail.com.

The Almanac will publish guest opinions online every weekend while the publication of our print edition is suspended. Submit signed op-eds of no more than 600 words to letters@almanacnews.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by Outside looking in
a resident of Menlo-Atherton High School
11 hours ago

Wouldn’t it be beneficial if the district allowed students to opt in for a grade as well as having a pass no pass system? Students could email their teacher and ask for a final grade? Just my thoughts. Thank you for your thoughtful opinion.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Parent
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

A large percentage of districts are implementing a safety net system to prevent grades from dropping from the date of SIP, providing a semester letter grade and/or offering students a choice. There are almost 1000 California school districts, it is very likely many more choose these supportive and progessive grading policies in order to uphold their primary goal of doing no harm to students.

Most of the largest districts have announced they will issue final semester letter grades. Nearly all of these are establishing “hold harmless” or “safety net” policies, in which the final semester grades will be no lower than third quarter. These districts include:

Los Angeles Unified

San Diego Unified

Fresno Unified

San Bernardino

Elk Grove

Sacramento City Unified

Corona-Norco

Many other districts are providing a safety net with the final semester grades no lower than third quarter. The districts include:

ABC United
Alameda Unified
Anaheim
Arcadia
Central Unified
Chaffey Joint
Chino Valley
Claremont
Clovis
East Side Union
Fontana,
Glendale Unified,
Healdsburg Unified
Hemet
Hesperia
La Cañada
Los Gatos/Saratoga
Madera
Madera
Manteca
Modesto
Modesto
Murrieta Valley
Orange Unified,
Palm Springs
Petaluma
Pleasanton
Rialto
Riverside Unified
Rocklin
San Jacinto
Santa Maria
Santa Rosa City Schools
Sweetwater Union
Temecula Valley,
Tracy Unified
West Sonoma County High School District
William S. Hart USD
Windsor Unified

Many districts are offering student choice. These districts include:

Roseville Joint

Jefferson Union

San Marcos Unified

South Pasadena

Lodi Unified

El Dorado Hills

Roseville Joint

San Marcos Unified

San Juan

Cloverdale

Bishop Unified

Mariposa

Capistrano

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

A coronavirus revival: Mountain View's beloved Milk Pail returns as a drive-through market
By Elena Kadvany | 15 comments | 19,912 views

Are we losing our common sense?
By Diana Diamond | 55 comments | 7,218 views

Oh Darn, We Might Run out of Meat - Try #2
By Laura Stec | 17 comments | 3,955 views

The Gulf between Climate Plan and Climate Results
By Sherry Listgarten | 13 comments | 3,630 views

Breaking Up the Repetitiveness of Staying Home
By Cheryl Bac | 3 comments | 1,388 views

View all local blogs
 