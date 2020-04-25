Guest opinion: Why we want changes to Sequoia district harmful pass/no pass grading decision

We are deeply disappointed in the April 15 3-2 decision of the Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) Board of Trustees to transition this semester's grading policy to pass/no pass. This decision negatively impacts learning, mental health, and future opportunities for the vast majority of SUHSD students.

The superintendent recommended only two grading options for the board’s consideration despite the California School Boards Association (CSBA) recommendation to consider a number of grading options. The majority of the board chose a position that seemed equitable on the surface, but upon further analysis is clearly the least equitable option, doing harm to the largest number of students, especially socioeconomically disadvantaged students.

We are asking the board to direct the superintendent to thoroughly review an array of options and return with a recommendation that mitigates the harm from the current decision and meets the California Department of Education’s grading requirements, which states school districts “should weigh their policies with the lens of equity and with the primary goal of first, doing no harm to students.”

Providing a safety net must be a priority for our district, particularly for our students who are suffering the most during this crisis. Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Hansen stated that over 1,000 students have not engaged in distance learning and are at risk of dropping below passing. One of the options presented, but rejected by three board members - “hold harmless” - would have protected a student’s final grade from dropping below their third-quarter grade. As a community, we must show compassion to our many students who had passing grades prior to distance learning, but are now failing because they are full-time caregivers, employed during school hours, or in a home environment not conducive to distance learning.

Providing opportunity for college-bound students, which includes socioeconomically disadvantaged students, must also be a priority. Under “hold harmless,” students would, at a minimum, earn the grade they held prior to the transition to distance learning, and would have the opportunity to improve upon it. Conversely, the pass/no pass option denies students of their hard-earned grades, and will negatively impact thousands of district students, especially sophomores and juniors, whose grades are a key factor in college admissions decisions. By implementing other grading options offered by the CSBA, the harm caused by the pass/no pass decision can be mitigated.

In her note to district families, Superintendent Mary Streshly states, “Universities across the country, including both the UC and CSU systems, have made clear that students will not be penalized for posting credit/no credit transcripts for this semester.” However, UC Admissions states “For admissions purposes, UC will continue to calculate a GPA using all A-G courses completed with letter grades in grades 10 and 11 … Courses completed with Pass or Credit grades … will not be used in GPA calculation…” These inconsistent policies will harm many hard-working students, particularly those whose grades were rising this semester.

We do not know the full impact pass/no pass will have on our college-aspiring students because the colleges have never faced such a situation. But why not position our students for success?

We strongly, yet respectfully, request that the board and superintendent consider and implement an alternative grading solution. Since the SUHSD board made its decision, more information and many new ideas have become available. Shouldn’t we practice what we teach our students - strive to continually improve?

Please take this opportunity to improve upon the grading decision so it brings no harm to any student and supports our community’s commitment to compassion and progressiveness.

Sequoia High School parent Kelly Baird, Menlo-Atherton High parents Tricia Barr and Andrea Luskin, and Woodside High parent Julie Thall are members of the Equity for All Committee, along with Menlo-Atherton High School parents Cristy Barnes, Susannah Hill, Scott Lohmann, and Liliana Perazich; Sequoia High School parents Brian Baird, Emi Chuang, Cheryl di Targiani, Jessica and Brad Langford, Sarah Sorenson and Rebecca Tom; Carlmont High School parents Emily Abrams, Michelle Bacigalupi, Jamie Baxter, Debbie and Brad Freeman, Jen Holmes and Sarah Ravella; and Woodside High School parents Lloyd Brown, MD, Gail and Jeff Cherry, Kelly Rankin, and Barbara Salinger, LMFT. The Equity for All Committee is a grassroots organization of students, parents, teachers and community members. For more information or to join, contact SUHSD.equityforall@gmail.com.