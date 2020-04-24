 SamTrans reducing service on 31 routes starting Sunday | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 24, 2020, 11:13 am

SamTrans reducing service on 31 routes starting Sunday

 
SamTrans is reducing service on 31 routes starting this weekend and will also require all bus operators and riders to wear face coverings to comply with a public health order issued by San Mateo County on Friday, according to the transit agency.

The service changes take effect on Sunday and come amid a sharp reduction in ridership since the regional shelter-in-place order went into effect last month, with a drop of 65% to 70% across most routes, SamTrans officials said.

More of the agency's routes will operate on Saturday schedules during weekdays, and routes like 118, 274, 275 and 276 have since had such large ridership drops that they are being removed from operation.

The ECR route, which runs from the Palo Alto Transit Center to the Daly City BART station, is the most popular route among the 70 in the SamTrans system and will run every 20 minutes on weekdays.

The agency will monitor ridership levels on each route and make adjustments as needed to ensure safe social distancing between riders.

Route-by-route information can be found online here.

--

— Bay City News Service

