Uploaded: Thu, Apr 23, 2020, 11:17 am

It's official: Becker and Glew to move ahead to November elections in local state Senate race

Vote count in Santa Clara County is finally complete

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

At long last, the election results for Santa Clara County have been finalized, which means that the primary results from Super Tuesday for the District 13 state Senate race are also final.

Moving ahead to the General Election to represent District 13 in the California State Senate are Democrat Josh Becker and Republican Alex Glew.

District 13 includes about 1 million residents and covers the Peninsula from South San Francisco to Sunnyvale, and along the coast from north of Pacifica to Ano Nuevo State Park.

Becker, a Menlo Park resident, had a strong lead with 66,428 votes, or 23.8% in the seven-way race, while Glew, who lives in Los Altos, came in second with 48,378 votes, or 17.3%.

Other contenders were Democrat Sally Lieber of Mountain View with 47,773 votes, trailing Glew by 605 votes. Next came Democrat Sally Masur at 45,211 votes; Democrat Annie Oliva at 33,311 votes; Democrat Mike Brownrigg at 32,481 votes and Libertarian John Webster at 5,910 votes.

Santa Clara County received a three-week extension to the initial 30-day deadline to finalize election results after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The last weeks of counting involved verifying signatures on conditional ballots, which required responses from voters and took additional time, according to Chipo Mulenga, communications specialist at the Santa Clara County Registrar's Office.

