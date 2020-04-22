Community briefs

Automatic renewal of senior tax exemptions

School districts in San Mateo County are offering automatic property tax exemptions to seniors (those older than age 65 by July 1) in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior property owners in the Las Lomitas and Portola Valley school districts who received the exemption during the 2019-20 tax year need not reapply. The Menlo Park City and Woodside Elementary school districts instituted automatic renewal a few years ago.

For those who weren't exempt from the taxes last year, applications are due June 1 in the Las Lomitas, Menlo Park and Woodside districts. The deadline is May 30 in the Portola Valley district.

Atherton mayor hosts virtual office hours

Mayor Rick DeGolia is holding weekly virtual office hours on Tuesdays.

Email him to schedule an appointment at rdegolia@ci.atherton.ca.us.

Woodside Junior Rodeo canceled

The Mounted Patrol of San Mateo’s Junior Rodeo, which takes place on July 4 every year, has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, according to the Mounted Patrol’s website. The men’s equestrian organization hosts the annual rodeo, which features young people ages 18 and under taking part in events such as roping, women's barrel racing and bull riding. A July 3 rodeo kickoff dinner has also been canceled. For information, visit the Mounted Patrol of San Mateo website.

City commissions to start meeting again, by phone

Menlo Park's commissions and committees will be allowed to start meeting again, by phone, following a unanimous decision by the Menlo Park City Council Tuesday night.

The recruiting period for new commission members has been extended two weeks, until May 12. There were about 20 people who have applied for commissions or committees already, but some had applied for multiple positions, so some vacancies would remain even if every applicant got a position, said City Clerk Judi Herren.

City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson said it might be difficult to organize video calls with all of the commissions, but they could organize conference phone calls at least.

Only the Planning Commission has continued to meet since the shelter-in-place order took effect last month.

"This is the new normal," said Councilman Ray Mueller. "It's time to get back as close to normal as we can get."

Learn more about the vacancies and how to apply here.

Facebook project to rebuild community center, library moving forward

The project to rebuild the Onetta Harris community and senior center in Belle Haven that is being funded by Facebook is moving forward. The Menlo Park City Council agreed to an outreach plan, set to involve virtual meetings to get community input, and to continue to provide services to seniors while the senior center is getting rebuilt.

To get community input, the city plans to organize an online survey, a video webinar and a telephone town hall.

The interim plan for services is to continue to offer senior services, but instead of the Belle Haven location, they would be offered at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The city would also provide an activity shuttle between Belle Haven and the Civic Center campus, where the recreation center is located. The transition to this interim program could start as soon as January 2021. By that summer, the city is also considering installing portables at the Civic Center to accommodate the city's summer camp programs.

The city is also considering a pilot program to modify the city's fee program so that people can participate in classes regardless of their ability to pay.

The city is also exploring a partnership with Beechwood School to see if temporary portables could be added to that campus to house interim services for the Belle Haven Youth Center, which provides after-school child care.

The plan for interim services, while the project is under construction, isn't yet final and the council will have to give final approval at one of its future meetings.

The city is hoping to get the project approved by the City Council in July.

Scholarship deadline extended

The Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) and the Mounted Patrol Foundation announced a month-long extension to the application deadline for their new joint $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award. The deadline is now May 15, 3 p.m.

The scholarship is open to high school seniors with equestrian experience who attend schools in San Mateo, Santa Clara or San Francisco counties and who have been accepted to and plan to attend a college, university or other continuing education program this fall.

WHOA! and the Mounted Patrol Foundation “recognize that the unique challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis are impacting families and students in profound ways,” according to a press release from the sponsoring organizations, which noted that the groups extended the deadline to offer more students a chance to apply. For more information or an application, visit the WHOA! or Mounted Patrol Foundation websites.

Cafe Borrone organizes GoFundMe

A GoFundMe online fundraising campaign set up to "Keep Cafe Borrone Alive" has raised about $28,000 toward a $300,000 goal, as of Wednesday morning.

The fundraiser was organized by Marina Borrone, owner and CEO of the 1010 El Camino Real cafe, which is closed during the shelter-in-place orders.

She said she is pursuing other funding sources as well, but the cafe has not received any funding from the federal paycheck protection program and other funding sources and loans have not materialized.

The cafe has about 70 employees, and many rely on income from the cafe for survival, she said.

The cafe was opened by Borrone's parents, Rose and Roy Borrone, in Redwood City in 1979, and relocated to Menlo Park in 1989.

Starting in February this year, business slowed down, and because the cafe is known to have long lines and a shoulder-to-shoulder atmosphere, she explained, the cafe was shut down to protect the community from the coronavirus.

"As a family we’ve weathered plenty of setbacks, but this one is unprecedented," she wrote. "With no way to generate income for an extended period of time, our cash reserve has dwindled to next to nothing."

Salon fundraiser raises more than $5,000

In Menlo Park, La Migliore Salon on Santa Cruz Avenue has raised more than $5,000 in a GoFundMe fundraiser to create an emergency fund for workers in the beauty and hair industry.

"We are all in real danger of losing the businesses we worked so hard to build," wrote owner Showa Sahle.

Sahle said that people can also help local salons by purchasing gift certificates, paying canceled appointments toward future appointments, or buying products from the salons.

---

