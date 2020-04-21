Earth Day events go virtual on Midpeninsula

Many local organizations have been forced to readapt their Earth Day celebrations as a result of the coronavirus crisis. With stay-at-home orders in place, many are going virtual with their events marking the 50th anniversary of the unofficial holiday. We've compiled a list of online gatherings to mark the environmentally-conscious occasion from home:

Stanford University

Starting April 20, Stanford University is hosting five days of events that focus on all things environmental. The main event is a virtual summit on climate resiliency, which will be held on Tuesday, 12:30-2 p.m. Among the local, regional and state speakers is Nuin-Tara Key, deputy director of climate resiliency at the Governor's Office of Planning and Research. Visit sustainable.stanford.edu for a full list of the week's events.

Green Foothills

Former Congressman Pete McCloskey, a co-founder of Earth Day, and his wife, Helen, will be among the speakers at Green Foothills' virtual Earth Day celebration on Wednesday. The panelists will discuss a wide range of issues, including Earth Day's origins, the growing green movement, the effort to preserve sacred lands, protecting Coyote Valley and taking care of wetlands along the bay. For more information and to register, visit greenfoothills.org.

Peninsula Open Space Trust and Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival, an event cohosted by the Peninsula Open Space Trust and Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, will showcase environmental and adventure films for free starting on Wednesday. The four-week event will focus on challenge and resilience; wildlife; people and nature and caring for the land. Anyone interested in participating can register at openspacetrust.org.

