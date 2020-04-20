 Woodside Fire District burning Summit Springs vegetation on Monday | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 20, 2020, 12:08 pm

Woodside Fire District burning Summit Springs vegetation on Monday

 
by Staff / Almanac

Woodside Fire Protection District will be burning vegetation piles at the top of Summit Springs in Woodside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, April 20.

Woodside Fire will be conducting the burn as part of “essential services to maintain wildfire resiliency,” according to a message from district Fire Marshal Don Bullard that was sent through the San Mateo County Alert System (SMC Alert).

The message advises that residents may see or smell smoke throughout the day.

