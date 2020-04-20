News
Uploaded: Mon, Apr 20, 2020, 12:08 pm
Woodside Fire District burning Summit Springs vegetation on Monday
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com
has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work.
Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today
.
by
Staff / Almanac
Woodside Fire Protection District will be burning vegetation piles at the top of Summit Springs in Woodside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, April 20.
Woodside Fire will be conducting the burn as part of “essential services to maintain wildfire resiliency,” according to a message from district Fire Marshal Don Bullard that was sent through the San Mateo County Alert System (SMC Alert).
The message advises that residents may see or smell smoke throughout the day.
We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?