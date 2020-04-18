Woodside council extends local emergency proclamation, boosts employee pension fund

The Woodside Town Council recently undertook two decisions aimed at maintaining the town's solid finances and potentially saving taxpayer dollars.

At a Tuesday, April 14, meeting held via teleconference, the council voted unanimously to extend by 60 days the proclamation of a local emergency due to the novel coronavirus. Also, seeking to get ahead of the town's retirement obligations, the council approved accelerated contributions to the town employee pension fund.

The emergency proclamation paves the way for state and federal assistance, should the need arise, according to Town Manager Kevin Bryant.

Citing some confusion he’s heard from residents, Bryant emphasized the difference between the local proclamation of an emergency, which he likened to an administrative matter, and San Mateo County’s shelter-in-place order.

“The town's local emergency doesn't have any effect on people's activities or behaviors. All of that is done at the county level by the county health officer,” Bryant said.

The proclamation of a local emergency allows for Bryant, acting as the town’s director of emergency services, to purchase emergency equipment or supplies, and to coordinate with county and state agencies.

The council ratified the initial emergency proclamation on March 24 and it was due to expire April 23. The town council will revisit the proclamation at the end of the 60-day extension period.

The council also looked to find a silver lining in the economic downtown by voting to accelerate the town’s contributions to its employees’ pension fund, with the aim of helping pay down future pension costs.

“With the bear market that we are now experiencing, this is an opportunity for us to rethink and perhaps accelerate the amount of money that we set aside to pre-fund our pension liabilities and do all of that during this fiscal year on the assumption that we're in this for the long haul, and that we’re going to see market growth over the next several years,” said Bryant, who serves as administrator for the fund.

Last year, the council approved the adoption of the Public Agencies Post-Employment Benefits Trust administered by the Public Agency Retirement Systems (PARS Trust) and approved a contribution plan to the trust of $600,000 per year for three years, starting in Fiscal Year 2020, which would total $1.8 million.

The town has already made an initial payment of $600,00 to the fund.

“Given the strong financial position of the town, placing another $1.2 million into a restrictive trust should not limit the ability of the Town Council to continue funding the town’s operations, Capital Improvement Program or its fire safety initiatives,” according to a staff report, which also recommended shifting the pension assets to “an index fund with an allocation of 65-85% equities, 10-30% fixed income and up to 20% cash.” The town’s pension assets are currently in an index fund with an allocation of 40-60% equities, 40-60% fixed income, and up to 20% cash, the report said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the acceleration of contributions as well as the recommended shift in how funds are allocated.