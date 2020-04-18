Coronavirus weekend update: San Mateo County reports 41 new cases, raising total to 838

The Peninsula collectively has a total of 2,708 cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest data available on Friday.

San Mateo County's total of cases reached to 838, 450 of whom are female and 388 of whom are male as of Friday. The death toll remains at 28.

Of the total cases, 72 with COVID-19 or suspected to have the disease are hospitalized, with 16 of those patients in intensive care.

In Santa Clara County, the total of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,870 on Friday with the announcement of 37 new cases. The total number of deaths has jumped by four to 73, 47 men and 26 women.

There are 187 people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Santa Clara County, 110 of whom are in acute beds and 71 of whom are in ICU.

On Friday, both counties scaled up their calls for the public to wear face masks. In San Mateo County, a new order that requires residents and essential employees to wear face coverings when out in the public will be enforced starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. Santa Clara County, which was previously "recommending" the public wear masks, is now "strongly urging" face coverings.

This is a "critical recommendation," Dr. Sara Cody said in a YouTube video published Friday evening. The new guidance comes as more research emerges on COVID-19.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Follow The Almanac on Twitter @AlmanacNews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.