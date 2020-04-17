Ravenswood school board approves superintendent's contract, signaling 'new chapter' for K-8 district

The Ravenswood school board unanimously approved Thursday night a two-year contract with interim superintendent Gina Sudaria, formally supporting her as the district's new top leader.

The board voted 4-0 to approve Sudaria's two-year employment contract, with Trustee Marielena Gaona Mendoza absent.

In many ways, the vote symbolized what board President Ana Maria Pulido described as a "new chapter" for Ravenswood.

"As a board we are committed to supporting Gina Sudaria and celebrating her strengths as well as providing support where development of skills is critical," Pulido said during the board's virtual meeting. "We are confident about having the right leadership in place to get us through this next phase in Ravenswood."

In a message to all district staff earlier this month, Sudaria thanked the board for "entrusting me with the leadership of our district."

"Many of you know how I envisioned our school district to be an organization where staff are loyal to students, families and each other. Where our loyalty stems from trust that allows us to lean in shoulder to shoulder, to take risks and do what is necessary to improve what we do every day in order to provide engaging and effective practices and resources our children deserve," she wrote. "And here we are in the midst of a pandemic, pulling together to do whatever is necessary, serving not only our students but the greater community. When we work together as a team and remain student centered, Ravenswood is at its best."

Sudaria has led the district temporarily since last February, when her predecessor, Gloria Hernandez-Goff, was placed on paid administrative leave and then forced to resign. The district was facing fiscal insolvency and community upheaval over Hernandez-Goff's leadership. The election of two new board members in November 2018 also sparked tension among trustees as they took on school closures, conflict over expanding charter schools, strategic planning and other major issues facing the K-8 district.

Sudaria, whose 22-year career in Ravenswood has spanned teaching and administrative roles, drew the support of teachers, staff and parents who said she restored their morale and trust.

Despite pleas from the community to support Sudaria, the board decided in October to conduct an external search for a permanent superintendent. Vice President Sharifa Wilson said at the time that the district needed a "superintendent who is supported by a clear majority of the board ... because if they (aren't) then we're going to have a lot of problems."

By late March, the board interviewed final candidates and selected Sudaria.

Sudaria's contract begins on July 1 and expires in 2024 but will be extended for an additional two years if she receives a satisfactory performance evaluation. Sudaria will receive an annual salary of $185,000 with benefits including health insurance, California State Teachers' Retirement System (CALSTRS) contributions, a $1,000 annual stipend for a master's degree and a $300 monthly car allowance.

The board will evaluate Sudaria at least once a year based on goals, objectives and a job description they develop together.

The contract can be terminated by mutual consent, if Sudaria resigns or by the board, with or without cause.

Sudaria started her career as a teacher at Belle Haven Elementary School in 1998. After six years of teaching, she became vice principal and then principal of Costaño Elementary School and 49ers Academy. She was principal for nearly eight years before moving to the district, first as director of human resources and then director of student services.

In other business Thursday, the board approved 4-0 a facilities use agreement that will allow East Palo Alto charter school KIPP Valiant to move into the Willow Oaks School campus in Menlo Park for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. The board decided to close Willow Oaks and Brentwood Academy this fall due to declining enrollment and budget cuts.

Ravenswood will charge KIPP a pro rata share of its facilities costs in exchange for exclusive use of the campus: $198,052 in 2020-21 and $226,950 the following year, according to the agreement.