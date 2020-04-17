For vulnerable seniors and those who care for them, times are difficult and uncertain

Eric Woodman tries to get his wife, Marty Woodman, who has Alzheimer's disease, to look at him through a fence as she is assisted by Linda Mittelstadt, Silver Oaks Memory Care activity director, and Paula Trujillo, a caregiver at the assisted living facility, in Menlo Park on April 15. Photo by Magali Gauthier/The Almanac.

On the sunniest day of spring so far, Eric Woodman stood outside the fence at Silver Oaks Memory Care, an assisted living facility in Menlo Park, wearing a mask and gloves and holding a poster.

The poster said "Hi Marty, I (heart) you," with the heart in a sparkling red, and it came with a delivery of red carnations tied with a ribbon.

Woodman was there on April 15 to visit Marty, his wife of 48 years, for the first time in a month.

Marty, who has Alzheimer's disease, emerged from the facility, supported by an aide on either side, into an interior courtyard. They approached and greeted Woodman from across the fence.

For a few short minutes, Woodman told Marty that he loved her and that their son and grandkids sent their love.

"I can't wait to be able to hug you," he told her gently.

From the other side of the fence, he walked along as the aides took Marty for a short promenade around the courtyard.

Then she went inside.

The visit, Woodman said, was the first time he'd gotten to see her face-to-face in a month, though they had been using FaceTime to check in recently. Marty recently said the word "scared" to Woodman while they were visiting on FaceTime, which had been worrying him, he said.

Being unable to visit in-person has been a big change for the Redwood City resident, who had previously been in the habit of eating two meals a day there with his wife.

But when the memory care facility was one of the first in the area to have a resident develop a confirmed case of COVID-19 last month, it adopted strict rules to not permit visitors, in alignment with federal, state and local public health mandates.

That resident has fully recovered and nobody else was infected, according to the facility's owner and operator Jason Reyes.

Staff members worked hard for weeks to care for the patient and keep the virus contained, he said. They received help from family members and community members who provided donations of personal protective equipment to maintain the supply at the facility, he said.

Senior care facilities

The first couple of weeks of the coronavirus pandemic brought new regulations, precautions and measures that seemed to change by the hour, he said. "It's been intense."

At Silver Oaks, which specializes in working with people who need memory care, staff members have worked hard to keep routines for residents consistent while providing social distancing. The activities director provides one-on-one activities for residents. Staff members have made art to brighten up the facility and set up Zoom chats for residents to visit with their family members virtually.

Keeping the coronavirus out of so-called congregate care facilities is one of the top two public health challenges in the battle against the coronavirus, explained Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, in a recent update to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. (The other is the continuing shortage of personal protective equipment for people working in health care and other essential functions.)

The spread of COVID-19 in congregate care facilities, which include assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities and other group home situations, has so far been tied to the majority of coronavirus-related deaths countywide.

Last week, Rogers reported that 15 of the 21 deaths due to COVID-19 complications countywide at the time were tied to infections from congregate care facilities.

Across San Mateo County, there are about 360 such facilities that serve 6,000 people, and 17 skilled nursing facilities that aid an additional 1,600 people, according to County Manager Mike Callagy in an April 15 media briefing.

Concentrating people who are highly vulnerable to COVID-19 complications due to age in one place means that the coronavirus can spread quickly through such facilities if even one case gets in, he said.

The county is working closely with state and federal agencies to help train workers to safely put on and remove personal protective equipment, and wants to help these workers have greater access to testing for COVID-19, he added.

Later that day, county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow ordered additional measures to be taken at care facilities across San Mateo County.

As of Friday, April 17, Morrow has mandated that long-term care facilities must now screen all residents, as well as staff before they enter the facility, each day for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Hand sanitizer must be available in every room as well as common areas, with limited exceptions, and sinks must have soap and paper towels. For people who cough, tissues and face masks must be available. And supplies of face masks, respirators, gowns, gloves and eye protection must be provided in areas where resident care is provided.

Facilities are ordered to report any positive or presumed positive COVID-19 test results to the county's Communicable Diseases Unit within one hour. And residents and staff have to be willing to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing.

In addition, unauthorized visitors and nonessential personnel are also not permitted to enter such facilities. Staff is also being encouraged to work at only one facility within a single two-week period.

Other senior services impacted

Some nonresidential service providers that work with seniors have decided it's not worth the risk to do business as usual with such a vulnerable population.

Peninsula Volunteers, Inc., a Menlo Park-based nonprofit that operates Little House, an activity center for seniors, and Rosener House, which provides adult day care for people experiencing dementia and Alzheimer's disease, has temporarily closed its facilities, according to CEO and Executive Director Peter Olson.

"We didn't want to expose anyone to anything," he said in an interview.

Normally, caregivers who work with people who have dementia or Alzheimer's disease use Rosener House as a respite service, dropping off their family member for care during the day while they get a break to take care of other matters, including work.

Without it, caregivers in particular are left with fewer resources for managing their care responsibilities. Caregiving for family members with these conditions is already stressful, even without the stress that the coronavirus is generating for everyone, Olson explained.

"Caregivers out there are increasingly in need of support," he added. "We're doing everything we can to continue some sort of support."

One service that hasn't been halted is a support group for caregivers, he added. That program has gone online and the group, led by social workers, continues to meet via Zoom. In addition, the nonprofit continues to operate its Meals on Wheels program, delivering 600 meals a day to homebound seniors on the Peninsula, with additional precautions to minimize contact. And Peninsula Volunteers, Inc. is working on finding more ways to provide classes and support programs virtually, he added.

Uncertainty remains

Despite San Mateo County's recent actions to do more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities, there are still a number of unanswered questions about the extent to which the coronavirus has already impacted care facilities and in which communities cases have been identified.

Neither San Mateo County nor Santa Clara County has named the facilities where confirmed COVID-19 cases have emerged. However, Santa Clara County has provided detailed cumulative data about the numbers of cases, deaths and hospitalizations related to long-term care facilities on its data dashboard. Rogers told the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on April 14 that of the 701 confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide at the time, 78 were connected to 16 congregate care facilities.

Santa Clara County reports that, as of April 15, there are 309 cases, 42 hospitalizations and 17 deaths associated with long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing, independent living, assisted living, and board and care facilities, with the vast majority of cases, 284, in skilled nursing facilities.

What is clear from the data that San Mateo County has provided is that seniors face the greatest threat to their lives from COVID-19. Twenty-six out of 28, or 93%, of the deaths reported countywide as of April 16 have been among individuals 60 and older, even though they represent only 32% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide. Confirmed cases involving people 80 and older represent only about 9% of all cases, but 61% of deaths.

Woodman, who won't be eating meals with his wife any time in the immediate future, in accordance with public health directives, said he's doing his best to take care of himself so he can be there to care for Marty and to accept his new reality.

"I used to say, 'They can't take hugging away,'" he said, his voice catching. "They just did."

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.