Uploaded: Fri, Apr 17, 2020, 11:54 am

Atherton to host virtual town hall today on coronavirus

 
by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia and City Manager George Rodericks will host a virtual discussion today (April 17) from 4 to 6 p.m. on COVID-19.

Atherton Police Chief Steven McCulley; Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto; Dr. Paul Jemelian of Stanford Health Care; and Norma Fogelberg of ADAPT (Atherton Disaster and Preparedness Team) will take part in a panel discussion about the pandemic, according to the town's website.

Officials will also answer questions about the town's response to the pandemic, how community members can help or access resources if in need and how to give back if you're able.

Join the meeting here or call 669-900-6833. The meeting identification number is 915 8783 0704.

