Uploaded: Thu, Apr 16, 2020, 11:47 am

Photo essay: Picturing life under the coronavirus

How neighbors, businesses and public agencies are coping with the health crisis

Flora Sosa cleans the a shelf that holds peanut butter at Draeger's Market in Menlo Park on March 16, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Magali Gauthier / Almanac

How people respond to crisis can be seen as a measure of character, as well as of common sense, resilience and determination. Those traits are on full display in our community as residents and others who work and volunteer on the Midpeninsula don masks, take precautions while traveling to their destinations, find respite from their worries in the outdoors and otherwise perform everyday tasks in order to take care of their families and friends.

Our visual journalist, Magali Gauthier, has captured images of people coping with the COVID-19 threat that has disrupted our lives. We present some of those photos on this special webpage that will be updated weekly.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

