Uploaded: Thu, Apr 16, 2020, 11:31 am

Hundreds of inmates have been released from San Mateo county jails in recent weeks

 
A dorm bedroom at the Maple Street Correctional Center, one of two San Mateo County jails, offers little space for "social distancing" amidst a pandemic. (File photo by Michelle Le/The Almanac.)

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is rapidly releasing inmates in county jails in order to minimize the risk of the coronavirus spreading to people who are incarcerated locally.

Between Feb. 29 and April 13, the sheriff's office released 382 inmates, lowering occupancy at the county's two correctional facilities to 39% of total capacity.

Inmates have been released in two phases, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Initially, all prisoners who were within 60 days of completing the sentences they were serving were released.

Most inmates who are 65 and older have been released; those who have not are being monitored by medical staff, said Sheriff Carlos Bolanos in a recent update to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

Those in custody were evaluated based on an inmate's risk to public safety, age and medical condition, as well as pregnancy, he said.

More prisoners were released following an April 6 announcement from the California Judicial Council, which enacted a number of emergency rules, including setting bail at $0 for most misdemeanor and low-level felony crimes, allowing some court operations to be done remotely, suspending proceedings for evictions and prioritizing juvenile justice proceedings.

With only about four days to decide who gets out and who stays, the county ultimately released roughly 132 pre-conviction inmates, Wagstaffe said.

In addition, as of April 14, about 21 juvenile detainees had been released, leaving about 20 in custody, according to San Mateo County's Chief Probation Officer John Keene.

For those who are incarcerated, additional efforts are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone who enters the jail is screened for symptoms, and all programs with outside personnel have been canceled. Nonessential contractors are also restricted from entering jails, Bolanos said. And a number of court operations are now being conducted over video.

Meanwhile, those in the county's probation department working with the newly released inmates are doing what they can to adapt to the "new normal," Keene said in an interview.

So far, the probation department is continuing to check in with people on probation, including doing in-person visits wearing personal protective equipment.

One challenge of the mass releases is to make sure that public safety isn't being jeopardized, he said.

"I don't think it helps public safety to release people that may not necessarily be safe to do so," he said.

"At this point, we have not seen a huge spike in crime or anything of that nature," he said.

Public health directives state that released individuals must stay at home with their families, which may be keeping people from coming into contact with the justice system, he said.

In addition, they're monitoring particularly closely people who have histories of domestic or child abuse.

The county is "pretty well-positioned" to provide resources like mental and behavioral health services to the newly released inmates, Keene said.

But it's often the formerly incarcerated whose past records make it difficult to find housing and work even on a good day – let alone in the middle of a global pandemic and severe economic contraction. And those challenges to find work and housing are likely to get harder as the economy worsens.

Keene said that he's been working in law enforcement for 32 years and has seen several recessions.

The county support for those released from jail, like housing, educational opportunities and mental health services, are "going to be stretched tremendously going into this new reality," he said.

Some, such as people who are considered higher-risk for developing complications from COVID-19 will qualify for additional protections, such as temporary housing in hotel rooms, but many won't, he said.

"It was so sudden that I suspect the inmates were released with little to no assistance. That is why we expect we will get a good number of them back into the criminal justice system fairly quickly," Wagstaffe said in an email.

--

Comments

5 people like this
Posted by Enuff
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
11 hours ago

Insanity!

1 person likes this
Posted by Downtowner
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
11 hours ago

Bad move! There's already an increase in crimes against persons & property. Read Next Door for updates (thefts, car B&Es, a mugging of an old woman for her purse) we aren't getting from Bolanos or the PDs. All since the crooks are back on the street.

1 person likes this
Posted by Observer
a resident of Atherton: other
11 hours ago

Yet you reported a gun crime in central portola valley during daylight hours yesterday. The public isn’t in danger?! Come on.

3 people like this
Posted by wildcat72
a resident of another community
11 hours ago

Police are instructed NOT to arrest anyone so how can they report there hasn’t been an uptick in crime?

16 people like this
Posted by Petri-Dish group quarters
a resident of Menlo Park: Stanford Weekend Acres
10 hours ago

Yeah, keep those non-violent offenders in the secure, overcrowded Petri-Dish, so our safety officers can get infected faster, bringing it home to their families.

Then their families can go to the same grocery stores as us.... yeah, all good. Great plan, folks.

Oh, my, it gets better: "all prisoners who were within 60 days of completing the sentences they were serving were released."

We should have kept them in the Petri-Dish for a few more weeks to insure infection and THEN release them county-wide. Far more effective!

3 people like this
Posted by RanchGal
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
10 hours ago

Mr. Petri...
when you are the next victim you’ll be singing a different tune.
INSANITY to release them back into our area.

2 people like this
Posted by Petri-Dish group quarters
a resident of Menlo Park: Stanford Weekend Acres
10 hours ago

> INSANITY to release them back into our area.

Did you read the article? They *WILL* be released anyway. You prefer they are released in a couple weeks with greater risk of infection?

> "all prisoners who were within 60 days of completing the sentences they were serving were released."

So you think another couple weeks of jail will somehow teach them the "errors of their ways" and is worth the greater community health risk to all?

Ouch.

1 person likes this
Posted by SMC resident
a resident of Portola Valley: Los Trancos Woods/Vista Verde
7 hours ago

Armed robbery in PV on Tuesday!!! This is poor judgement.

Like this comment
Posted by Nope
a resident of Woodside: other
7 hours ago

Making room for all the hardworking contractors/gardeners or hikers!!!!

1 person likes this
Posted by Cruel and unusual punishment
a resident of Portola Valley: Westridge
6 hours ago

I bet no one answers the question posed above...

- you think another couple weeks of jail will somehow teach them the "errors of their ways" and is worth the greater community health risk to all?

I do not.

Like this comment
Posted by Mville
a resident of Atherton: West of Alameda
6 hours ago

What about getting CCW permits??

1 person likes this
Posted by Dirty Harry
a resident of Menlo Park: other
5 hours ago

What about that dude who stole the school bus and wrecked it? Probably $100k in taxpayer dollars down the tubes. That was a couple of weeks ago. Last weekend, apparently released from jail, he stole trucks from a private company and wrecked them. One damaged another taxpayer funded institution in Santa Clara County.

This idiot is a menace and should not have been let out of the jail. He's likely the most visible of a large group similar miscreants. Not unlike the coronavirus, we don't actually know the denominator of all the people who are threatening law abiding citizens.

This does not reflect well on our government which should have a core mission of protecting life and property. Instead, they protect their lives at the expense of everyone's property.

The bus/truck thief is only the start of what promises to be a spate of property and person crimes not only in San Mateo County but also the State.

This pandemic crisis will reset many aspects of society. Clearly one of major resets will be the progressive blindness to the risks of a no bail system of incarceration.

1 person likes this
Posted by Truth be told
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
4 hours ago

Wow, you liberals really crack me up. Hey Petri, how about we house these non violent offenders at your place, or your rentals? Sound good?

