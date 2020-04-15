 Armed robbery reported Tuesday afternoon in Portola Valley | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 15, 2020, 9:56 am

Armed robbery reported Tuesday afternoon in Portola Valley

A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking near Los Trancos Road and Meadow Creek Court

by Bay City News Service

A workman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon (April 14) in Portola Valley, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was walking near his van at 2:50 p.m. near Los Trancos Road and Meadow Creek Court when two male suspects drove up in an older Ford F-150.

Both suspects got out of the truck and walked up to the victim. One of the suspects waved a black handgun and demanded tools and money, sheriff's officials said.

The workman gave the suspects $86 in cash and the pair left in the Ford. The truck went south on Los Trancos Road, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded and searched the area but did not find the suspects or the truck. The truck had a black roof rack and chrome bumpers.

Sheriff's officials asked that anyone with information about the robbery call the sheriff's anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
9 hours ago

License plate readers any help?
A description of the alleged culprits might be useful.

Like this comment
Posted by Downtowner
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
4 hours ago

Definitely not enough descriptive info here to help ID culprits.
Most roof racks are black. Must you withhold the color of the truck too?

