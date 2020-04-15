Armed robbery reported Tuesday afternoon in Portola Valley

A workman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon (April 14) in Portola Valley, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was walking near his van at 2:50 p.m. near Los Trancos Road and Meadow Creek Court when two male suspects drove up in an older Ford F-150.

Both suspects got out of the truck and walked up to the victim. One of the suspects waved a black handgun and demanded tools and money, sheriff's officials said.

The workman gave the suspects $86 in cash and the pair left in the Ford. The truck went south on Los Trancos Road, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded and searched the area but did not find the suspects or the truck. The truck had a black roof rack and chrome bumpers.

Sheriff's officials asked that anyone with information about the robbery call the sheriff's anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.