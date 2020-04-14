Resources for seniors during the coronavirus crisis

From meal deliveries to dedicated shopping hours, below is a list of local resources for seniors in need of assistance while many are sheltering at home. This list will be updated with more information as it becomes available. If you know of a local organization offering help for older adults during the crisis, tell us by emailing editor@paweekly.com.

AVENIDAS HOME HELP ... Palo Alto senior services agency Avenidas has closed its physical facilities for the duration of the stay-home-order but has redeployed its staff to help seniors at home. For general help, go to Avenidas.org or call 650-289-5400; for help with food and medicine deliveries, call 650-289-5411.

TAKEOUT MEALS ... The Palo Alto senior nutrition program La Comida is offering takeout meals Mondays through Fridays. Pickup locations are at Stevenson House, 455 E. Charleston Road, between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.; and the downtown Palo Alto Masonic Lodge, 457 Florence St., between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. For more information, go to lacomida.org or call 650-322-3742.

Community Services Agency's Senior Nutrition Program is offering curbside pickup for boxed lunches at 266 Escuela Ave., Mountain View, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 650-968-0386.

MEAL DELIVERIES ... Meals on Wheels is delivering meals to those in need in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. San Mateo County Meals on Wheels, run by the nonprofit Peninsula Volunteers, Inc., is delivering 3,000 meals per week and reports that its new client call volumes are "off the charts." If you live in San Mateo County, go to penvol.org/mealsonwheels. If you live in Santa Clara County, go to mysourcewise.com/meals or call 408-350-3200.

SENIORS-ONLY SHOPPING ... The following local grocers are offering priority checkout or special shopping hours for seniors during the COVID-19 crisis:

• Bianchini's Market, Daily, 9-10 a.m.

• Country Sun Natural Foods, Wednesdays, 8-10 a.m., 650-324-9190.

• The Market at Edgewood, Limited pick-up and delivery services for vulnerable individuals, marketatedgewood.com/delivery, 650-665-7590.

• Mollie Stone's, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7-8 a.m., 650-323-8361.

• Piazza's, Priority checkout 7-8 a.m., 650-494-1629.

• Roberts Market, Daily, 9:30-10 a.m.

• Safeway, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 a.m., 650-321-8400.

• Sigona's, Mondays through Thursdays, 8-9 a.m., 650-329-1340.

• Target, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8-9 a.m., 650-965-7764.

• Trader Joe's, Daily 8-9 a.m., 650-327-7018.

• Whole Foods Market, Daily 8-9 a.m., 650-326-8676.