Guest opinion: Creek flood control plan doesn't tell the whole story

A curious proclamation will be made at the Menlo Park City Council meeting this Thursday night. On April 14, the council will recognize Len Materman, the departing San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority's executive director. He is departing for a higher paying job in San Mateo County and doing so at about the time the public will learn that the JPA’s flood control project is on shaky ground. The city’s staff report on the Joint Powers Authority's (JPA) plan to replace the Chaucer Street Bridge is a vague regurgitation of the smoke and mirrors that Mr. Materman has been selling for way too long.

The city staff report for Tuesday’s meeting omits a crucial piece of information: the $35 million plan to replace the Chaucer Street Bridge and widen the channel, among other things, will not eliminate the FEMA requirement for flood insurance for homeowners with mortgages in the flood zone.

The JPA has been misleading the public on this issue for years. This staff report does not clarify the reality of this situation. The proposed plan does not fix the 100-year flood problem. The project as described does not address the stated goal or mission of the JPA, which is a 100-year flood control project with the absolute minimal damage to the entire creek ecosystem.

There are two viable ways to get to a 100-year protection and eliminate the FEMA requirement for flood insurance: upstream detention; or flood walls.

Upstream detention

In 2019, Stanford University denied access to JPA biologists who needed to visit on Stanford land to determine the viability of sites for upstream detention. This clearly signals Stanford’s unwillingness to cooperate with the community in efforts to find a solution for downstream flooding. This position effectively closes one of the two avenues to reach 100-year protection and thereby eliminating the required flood insurance.

Flood walls

The second path to 100-year protection is flood walls. Participants at community meetings in the Willows neighborhood were adamant in their opposition to flood walls. Former council member and creek JPA board member Kirsten Keith clearly stated that flood walls were “a non-starter.”

Neither of these paths to a 100-year solution and elimination of the flood insurance requirement is available.

The public has a right to the facts, and the reality. For too long we have been given only the minimum that Mr. Materman has felt he needed to disclose. The “updated” design for the Chaucer Street Bridge turns out to be none other than a previous design revealed over seven years ago. The newest renderings, while prettier, concealed the fact that the fundamental design had not changed. There still remains riprap walls, increased flow velocity and erosion of the banks downstream, the loss of 58 live oak trees, and a permanent sterilization of the creek environment.

The JPA board certified the Environmental Impact Report for this project before responding to 18 pages of environmental concerns from the state Regional Water Quality Control Board, a critical permitting agency. Alleged defects in the EIR have resulted in a lawsuit filed by a Menlo Park homeowner.

Should this $35 million project to replace the Chaucer Street Bridge and etc. go forward? Sadly, the requirement for flood insurance will remain; the creek and surrounding oak trees will be damaged; and there is no concrete information regarding a plan for upstream. The city has a responsibility to give the public the needed information regarding the shortcomings of this project and the unmet goals. The city staff report should be rejected and sent back for a comprehensive rewrite.