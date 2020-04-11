Coronavirus weekend update: Peninsula records 350 new cases over past 5 days

Santa Clara and San Mateo saw their totals of coronavirus cases and deaths climb over the past week.

Santa Clara County announced a total of 277 new cases since Monday. As of Friday, Santa Clara County had a total of 1,484 cases, 42 of which were new, and 50 deaths.

The county has recorded 185 people hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, 100 fewer patients from the day before.

San Mateo County watched its total of cases increase by 73 since Monday. As of Friday, the county reported 652 cases and the death toll has stayed at 21 since Monday.

A total of 72 patients have been hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, 20 of whom are in intensive care. Another 32 ICU beds are occupied by people without the virus, leaving another 39 beds available as needed.

The county provided totals for how many surge beds and ventilators are in use, 103 and 55, respectively, though the numbers don't differentiate which ones are for COVID-19 patients and which ones are for other hospital patients.

Open spaces

Visiting San Mateo County open spaces will no longer be an option on the weekends for the time being. The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has closed all of its open spaces in the county on Saturdays and Sundays effective April 11.

The shutdowns were requested by San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow and apply to the following areas:

● Coal Creek.

● El Corte de Madera Creek.

● La Honda Creek.

● Los Trancos.

● Pulgas Ridge.

● Purisima Creek Redwoods.

● Ravenswood.

● Russian Ridge.

● Skyline Ridge.

● Teague Hill.

● Thornewood.

Long Ridge and Windy Hill open space preserves are already fully closed until further notice, including on weekdays.

Many Santa Clara County parks and trails are open, including restroom facilities, during Easter weekend, but county officials reiterated at a press conference Friday to maintain social distance and, if possible, avoid heavily populated trails.

"Cut your trips short and plan ahead," county Supervisor Dave Cortese said. "Choose trails that are less frequented."

Residents should also only gather with family members they have sheltered in place with or friends that have closely followed the social distancing rules.

For more information on which trails and parks may be opened, visit sccgov.org.

