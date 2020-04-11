 update: Missing Woodside man is found | News | Almanac Online |

News

Updated: Sat, Apr 11, 2020, 7:17 pm
Uploaded: Sat, Apr 11, 2020, 2:52 pm

update: Missing Woodside man is found

Elderly man found late Saturday afternoon

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that a missing elderly man who is suffering from a medical condition had been found.

Jerry Prine, 79, walked away from his home in Woodside about 11:45 a.m. Saturday and hadn’t returned, the sheriff's department said.

Prine was described in an alert as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black down vest, a blue plaid flannel shirt, black pants and dark colored shoes.

The sheriff’s office said he was found late Saturday afternoon and he is safe.

— Bay City News Service

