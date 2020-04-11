update: Missing Woodside man is found

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that a missing elderly man who is suffering from a medical condition had been found.

Jerry Prine, 79, walked away from his home in Woodside about 11:45 a.m. Saturday and hadn’t returned, the sheriff's department said.

Prine was described in an alert as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black down vest, a blue plaid flannel shirt, black pants and dark colored shoes.

The sheriff’s office said he was found late Saturday afternoon and he is safe.