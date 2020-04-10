 Open space district to close all preserves in San Mateo County on weekends | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 10, 2020, 11:56 am

Open space district to close all preserves in San Mateo County on weekends

 
Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve, one of the only dog-friendly open space areas in San Mateo County, is now closed on weekends to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw.)

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Starting this weekend, outdoor access in San Mateo County will further tighten as the number of preserves, parks and open spaces that have been shut down continues to grow.

The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, which operates at least 13 public open spaces in San Mateo County, announced April 9 that starting Saturday, April 11, all of its open spaces in the county will be closed on weekends.

The closures are in response to a request by San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow, according to the district, and applies to the following open space areas:

● Coal Creek

● El Corte de Madera Creek

● La Honda Creek

● Los Trancos

● Pulgas Ridge

● Purisima Creek Redwoods

● Ravenswood

● Russian Ridge

● Skyline Ridge

● Teague Hill

● Thornewood

Long Ridge and Windy Hill open space preserves are already fully closed until further notice, including on weekdays.

The weekend closure announcement comes on the heels of many local park closures that have been implemented as park rangers in the area report visitor numbers to be higher than average and some instances where social distancing protocols are not being followed.

In addition, the county shut down all 23 of its parks on March 27.

Some cities have also announced full shutdowns of their parks, while others permit local access by foot or bike.

Menlo Park has fully shut down Bedwell Bayfront Park at 1600 Marsh Road until further notice.

Palo Alto has closed parking facilities at its Baylands, Arastradero, and Foothills Park open spaces, though they remain open to people who access them by foot or bike.

Stanford has shut down the popular Dish hiking area.

Within the state park system, all vehicle access to state parks and beaches has been shut down. In addition, Butano and Portola Redwoods state parks in San Mateo County are fully closed to the public.

--

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
9 hours ago

So much selfish behavior in San Mateo County. They have no choice but to close all the parks to protect everyone else.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Jon Castor
a resident of Woodside: Woodside Heights
8 hours ago

I take the virus and social distancing very seriously. Still I’m wondering, have ‘we’ really behaved badly crowding into the parks? Personally I’ve stayed away recently so haven’t had an opportunity to observe ‘live’. Have see plenty of video in the past weeks of crowds elsewhere but haven’t seen the videos of us doing that sort of thing here. Have I missed them?

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by jgftw
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
3 hours ago

I’ve been out to the parks, like usual, a few times a week, and what I’ve seen is exactly what you’d hope for: people keeping their distance and being respectful. There are more people there than usual because barring these short reprieves they are otherwise forcibly locked in their houses. That isn’t a reason to close the parks, and it’s a joke that they’re acting like “more visitors than usual” is somehow bad behavior we should be punished for.

Closing these parks has nothing to do with “protecting us.” These local bureaucrats are just opportunistic about their newly normalized power to tell people what to do.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Dave
a resident of Woodside: Kings Mountain/Skyline
2 hours ago

Today our small community was overrun by people invited by the Mid Peninsula Open Space District. The San Mateo County Health Officer directed the District to close all SM County parks on weekends...The Open space decided to reopen on weekdays??? The District has failed to choose the interest of our medical professionals and most vulnerable individuals, over those who find great angst in having to walk in their own neighborhoods...

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by MP Resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago

Close a few parks
Notice more people at the parks that are open
Close some more parks
Notice more people at the parks that are open
Close yet more parks
Notice more people at the parks that are open

Perhaps the problem is better solved by opening parks and limiting occupancy, instead of further limiting where people can go for a tiny bit of fresh air and freedom of movement.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by John
a resident of Woodside: Mountain Home Road
36 minutes ago

A puzzling and illogical move. The clear trend is showing fewer new cases and manageable hospitalizations. If anything, our acceptance of social distancing measures is working, so why impose further restrictions?

At some point we’re going to have to face facts: there’s no way to completely eliminate this or every other risk in our lives. Come up with a reasonable plan, explain the risks, and almost every citizen will abide by them.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by John
a resident of Woodside: Mountain Home Road
29 minutes ago

By the way, for those claiming our open spaces are “overrun” with careless people sneezing on one another, I hiked at Russian Ridge Thursday afternoon. My car was literally the only one in the entire parking lot. I did not encounter a single person (other than the awesome park ranger) for the entire 3 hours.

People are doing a great job abiding by the restrictions. Why punish good behavior?

Email Town Square Moderator      


