Open space district to close all preserves in San Mateo County on weekends

Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve, one of the only dog-friendly open space areas in San Mateo County, is now closed on weekends to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw.)

Starting this weekend, outdoor access in San Mateo County will further tighten as the number of preserves, parks and open spaces that have been shut down continues to grow.

The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, which operates at least 13 public open spaces in San Mateo County, announced April 9 that starting Saturday, April 11, all of its open spaces in the county will be closed on weekends.

The closures are in response to a request by San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow, according to the district, and applies to the following open space areas:

● Coal Creek

● El Corte de Madera Creek

● La Honda Creek

● Los Trancos

● Pulgas Ridge

● Purisima Creek Redwoods

● Ravenswood

● Russian Ridge

● Skyline Ridge

● Teague Hill

● Thornewood

Long Ridge and Windy Hill open space preserves are already fully closed until further notice, including on weekdays.

The weekend closure announcement comes on the heels of many local park closures that have been implemented as park rangers in the area report visitor numbers to be higher than average and some instances where social distancing protocols are not being followed.

In addition, the county shut down all 23 of its parks on March 27.

Some cities have also announced full shutdowns of their parks, while others permit local access by foot or bike.

Menlo Park has fully shut down Bedwell Bayfront Park at 1600 Marsh Road until further notice.

Palo Alto has closed parking facilities at its Baylands, Arastradero, and Foothills Park open spaces, though they remain open to people who access them by foot or bike.

Stanford has shut down the popular Dish hiking area.

Within the state park system, all vehicle access to state parks and beaches has been shut down. In addition, Butano and Portola Redwoods state parks in San Mateo County are fully closed to the public.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.