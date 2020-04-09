Parents adjust to a 'new normal' of kids at home

San Mateo County parents are nearing the start of their second month with children confined to their homes because of school closures prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although they’re at home, schoolwork has continued for these students. Public schools in The Almanac’s coverage area in particular are a sort of anomaly in how quickly they have implemented distance learning for all their students.

Students at public schools in Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside and Portola Valley already had their own school-provided laptop or tablet. Facebook also recently contributed $250,000 to the Sequoia Union High School District to give 2,000 students access to Wi-Fi hotspots for distance learning.

This widespread access to devices and internet service is not the case statewide – 20% of California's 6 million public school students lacked digital connectivity at home when the school closures began, a digital gap the state is now working to close, said Linda Darling-Hammond, president of the state Board of Education, during a press conference with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Menlo Park parent Francesca Segrè has talked to friends and family in different districts around the state and said she’s simultaneously stunned by how seamlessly and effectively Menlo Park City School District teachers and staff have implemented distance learning, and saddened by how many districts weren't prepared to provide distance learning for their students.

“We are so fortunate here – on so many levels,” she said in an email. “I know that some of our teachers are overwhelmed (by these new demands and taking care of their own children at home) – but if they could share their learnings about digital instruction – or even their syllabi with other districts, it'd be a huge gift to those who are already behind, and we've only just begun.”

Challenges facing essential workers

Winnie and Jeff Teuteberg, married Menlo Park residents who are both doctors at Stanford University's School of Medicine, are bracing for increasing workloads if they have to manage more patients.

For now, Winnie, a palliative care physician who works with patients making end-of-life decisions, has been able to do much of her administrative work from home. She does this while her three children – who attend Menlo-Atherton High School, Upper Laurel School and Hillview Middle School – complete their distance-learning assignments.

Tuesday, April 7, is Winnie’s first palliative care shift at the hospital since the outbreak. She may have to interview and/or examine a COVID-19 patient, but she's not worried about that since Stanford doctors have been “very careful” and have been fortunate to have the supplies they need.

Although the family’s high schooler may be able to pitch in with watching siblings during the school day, the couple may use Stanford Health Care’s emergency child care services if they need to go to the hospital more. (Medical students have volunteered to babysit staff members' children.)

When Jeff, a cardiologist, returned home from work with a bad cough the other week, he headed to a drive-thru testing site at one of Stanford Health Care’s Express Care clinics to get tested for the coronavirus. His test came back negative 48 hours later. It was just a bad cold, but the scare was hard on the family, leaving them homebound until he received the results, Winnie said.

“We have good days and bad days,” she said. “Overall, we’re really fortunate our kids are a little bit older and we have job security. We have a lot to be grateful for.”

The couple has had to have difficult conversations with their children, including explaining to their frustrated 13-year-old daughter Elsa that by staying home they’re saving lives. Their fifth grade son, Kiefer, asked her if he would die of the virus. Winnie explained that their family is at lower risk to become gravely ill from the respiratory disease since none of them have chronic health conditions. A new, inexpensive exercise bike from Amazon has helped him blow off steam.

She and her husband are still taking extra precautions when they’re at the hospital. For example, she now wears scrubs instead of street clothes under her lab coat. She also has a pair of shoes that she only wears at the hospital.

“It would be very different if this were a virus that killed children; we wouldn’t want to be anywhere near the kids,” she said.

Creating new routines

Parents who have transitioned to working from home are finding ways to balance their own work with becoming something akin to homeschoolers.

Brian Darmanin, a teacher at Hillview Middle School in Menlo Park, said he is adjusting well to his new routine working from his Redwood City home with his wife Brooke, a tech coach and biology teacher at Woodside High School, and daughter Madeline, a first grader at Oak Knoll Elementary School in Menlo Park.

Madeline’s teacher, Alicia Poole, has created video lessons that are easy to follow, he said.

“She (Poole) even sent a personal video to keep that joy and love present in our household,” he said in an email. “This is what distance learning should be … not just the content, but the heart of teaching. The relationships are the most important part of education and we’ve seen examples of this from her PE (physical education) teacher, Hope Scheid, as she goes on her daily walk and encourages students to send in their own videos and photos of their exercise. Our daughter loves sending updates of her learning and we hope we can keep this momentum going.”

Others are also holding onto old routines to maintain a sense of normalcy.

For Segrè’s daughter that means setting out her clothes in a neat pile to wear the next day. Her daughter enjoys maintaining her “sense of style and personal expression,” Segrè said. Segrè also tries to keep her two children on their typical 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. school-day schedule.

Segrè’s two children are also getting to know their teachers on a more personal level, seeing them in their kitchens with their coffee mugs.

“It's humanizing – and it's a touchstone of normalcy and routine in an otherwise scary world,” she explained.

Shutdowns have also meant that other parenting resources, such as the Parent Education Series, a Sequoia Union High School District program in which experts in subjects including student academic success and wellbeing teach district parents, staff and community members about their fields, were suspended temporarily.

The program’s director Charlene Margot wants to help families continue to have access to these resources and recently announced that she has moved her program online. Upcoming webinars and livestream talks on topics such as vaping, and a discussion on helping children thrive in the digital age featuring Devorah Heitner, an expert on young people's relationship with technology. She has also begun blogging about how parents are adjusting to a “new normal.”

For more on how each of the local district’s schools are implementing distance learning, go here.

School closures heighten low-income families' fears that their students will be left behind

Dina Arbaca, a single mother who lives paycheck to paycheck, said she's grateful to still have a job. She works long days at the deli counter at Bianchini's Market in Portola Valley, carefully packaging meals that used to be offered at a self-serve counter, as a fellow staff member constantly sanitizes the store.

But the job means she can't be at home with her 4-year-old son who is on the autism spectrum and whom she worries will fall behind without the structured support of his preschool class at St. Elizabeth Seton School in Palo Alto.

Her daughter, a 19-year-old San Francisco State University student, has become his daytime caretaker, along with Abarca's nephew, a junior at Bellarmine College Preparatory, and her oldest son, a 21-year-old Humboldt State University student, all living for the foreseeable future in Abarca's home in Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood.

"Not knowing how long this will last — it's nerve-racking only because I'm not there with them. But if I were there with them, then I don't have a paycheck, which helps me support them," she said. "The only comfort that I have is I'm thankful I do have 40 hours of work."

Abarca's household is among the many low-income families in East Palo Alto, Palo Alto and east Menlo Park for whom the coronavirus is exacerbating the economic, educational and technological inequities that already loom large without the threat of a public health crisis. Many are hourly laborers, gardeners, house cleaners, child care providers or service workers now out of jobs. The safety net of after-school programs and nonprofits they rely on to support their children are closed. They might not have internet access at home or enough devices to share among multiple children now relying on online instruction for their education for the remainder of the school year.

The Ravenswood school district is working to fill in the most-needed gaps for local families in need, from serving nearly 10,000 free meals last week to distributing donated Wi-Fi hot spots and district Chromebooks to make sure students have access to online learning at home. Among Ravenswood elementary school students, as many as half don't have internet at home except for a smartphone, the district said.

For more on local low-income families’ struggles during the outbreak, see a story by The Almanac’s sister publication the Palo Alto Weekly that was published Friday, April 3.

