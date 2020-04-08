Property tax deadline extended in San Mateo County

The deadline for San Mateo County property owners to pay their second annual installment of property taxes has been extended to May 4, from the previous deadline of April 10.

The decision, made between the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and Sandie Arnott, the county's treasurer and tax collector, came primarily in response to public health concerns and the region's shelter-in place-order, Arnott said in a public letter.

In addition, the county tax office will be closed on April 10 and unable to serve walk-ins. It's anticipated that the office won't be open until Monday, May 4, so that's when the new deadline has been set. The shelter-at-home order currently runs through May 3.

The county would need to receive the payment by no later than 5 p.m. that day to avoid penalties, Arnott said.

In the letter, she said thanks – in all capital letters for emphasis – to the people who have already submitted those payments.

The county relies on these funds to pay its debt services on school bonds and avoid getting a negative credit rating, which could impact future bond issues, she said.

Anyone who can submit their payment by April 10 and hasn't yet is highly encouraged to do so, she said.

People can submit their payments online here, by phone at (866) 220-0308, via drop-off at the county's drop box at 555 County Center in Redwood City, or by mail. Tax checks should be payable to Sandie Arnott, San Mateo County Tax Collector and mailed to San Mateo County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 45878, San Francisco, CA 94145-0878.

The county advises against waiting until May 4 and making the payment in person, as there could be a long line of people at the county offices that day, which could make it harder to ensure social distancing. And the tax office will only be open if the shelter-in-place order is not extended again beyond its current expiration date of May 3.

