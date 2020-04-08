 Property tax deadline extended in San Mateo County | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 8, 2020, 10:04 am

Property tax deadline extended in San Mateo County

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

The deadline for San Mateo County property owners to pay their second annual installment of property taxes has been extended to May 4, from the previous deadline of April 10.

The decision, made between the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and Sandie Arnott, the county's treasurer and tax collector, came primarily in response to public health concerns and the region's shelter-in place-order, Arnott said in a public letter.

In addition, the county tax office will be closed on April 10 and unable to serve walk-ins. It's anticipated that the office won't be open until Monday, May 4, so that's when the new deadline has been set. The shelter-at-home order currently runs through May 3.

The county would need to receive the payment by no later than 5 p.m. that day to avoid penalties, Arnott said.

In the letter, she said thanks – in all capital letters for emphasis – to the people who have already submitted those payments.

The county relies on these funds to pay its debt services on school bonds and avoid getting a negative credit rating, which could impact future bond issues, she said.

Anyone who can submit their payment by April 10 and hasn't yet is highly encouraged to do so, she said.

People can submit their payments online here, by phone at (866) 220-0308, via drop-off at the county's drop box at 555 County Center in Redwood City, or by mail. Tax checks should be payable to Sandie Arnott, San Mateo County Tax Collector and mailed to San Mateo County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 45878, San Francisco, CA 94145-0878.

The county advises against waiting until May 4 and making the payment in person, as there could be a long line of people at the county offices that day, which could make it harder to ensure social distancing. And the tax office will only be open if the shelter-in-place order is not extended again beyond its current expiration date of May 3.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
11 hours ago

With everyone dealing with the Stay at Home orders and adjusting to a new normal in terms of work, home schooling and social distancing it was great to the the Federal and State governments extend the tax deadlines 3 months. I was a little surprised that the County of San Mateo is only giving property owners 24 additional days. While the extension is welcome is there a reason it was less than 1/3 of the time given by other agencies collecting our taxes? If the shelter in place is extended into June will they extend the deadline until then?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Coronavirus Food Safety Update + New! Insider Tips
By Laura Stec | 7 comments | 5,057 views

A Pragmatic Approach to A Trillion Trees
By Sherry Listgarten | 4 comments | 3,941 views

Repairing a Disagreement with your Beloved & “Physical” vs. “Social” Distancing
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 2,621 views

The University of California’s flexible policies during COVID-19
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 6 comments | 2,602 views

Coronavirus: my early April thoughts – and fears
By Diana Diamond | 11 comments | 2,413 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details