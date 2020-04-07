Almanac honored in California Journalism Awards contest

Magali Gauthier, The Almanac's chief visual journalist, won second place in the feature photo category with this image of sixth grader Niko Madriz looking up at the American flag as he meets Bob Williams, a 98-year-old World War II veteran, at Menlo School on Nov. 6, 2019. Madriz was one of the 200 Menlo School students who met Williams after listening to a presentation by the veteran. Photo by Magali Gauthier/The Almanac.

The Almanac took home nine awards among all California weekly newspapers in its circulation category in the California News Publishers Association's (CNPA) 2019 California Journalism Awards, according to results announced March 31.

Reporter Kate Bradshaw took second place for public service journalism for "Uneven Ground," a three-part series on the ways a history of unequal land use harms communities in southern San Mateo County. She also won second place for enterprise reporting for "Death on the tracks," which a contest judge described as using "one family's pain to raise questions about the absence of cameras and other security/safety measures at some Caltrain stations."

Bradshaw also took two third-place awards, for "Troubled water," her yearlong investigative reporting project on a troubled local water company, and "Dogged by constant barking, Haven Avenue residents seek relief" for land-use reporting.

Judges called "Troubled water" a tale of "nepotism, corruption and dirty water all wrapped into a readable story."

Former editor Renee Batti's editorial "Menlo Park City Council moves swiftly in the right direction" won second place for editorial comment.

Magali Gauthier, The Almanac's chief visual journalist, won second place for "A veteran offers his hand" in the feature photo category.

Additional awards included Bradshaw's sports story on Menlo College's freshman wrestling stars, "In it to win it"; reporter Angela Swartz' education story "Inclusivity on the sidelines" and Bradshaw's series, [ "https://www.almanacnews.com/news/2019/04/18/understanding-the-unsheltered-among-us Understanding the Unsheltered; "Police used city funds to taxi homeless woman to SF".

In its competition, the CNPA separates daily and weekly newspapers. It also pits dailies and weeklies against each other in several circulation categories ranging from those with circulation from 4,300 and under to 200,000 and above. The Almanac competed in the 11,001 to 25,000 circulation category, which included sister publications the Pleasanton Weekly and the Mountain View Voice.

CNPA is a nonprofit trade association with 500 members. Founded in 1888, it represents daily, weekly, monthly and campus newspapers and news websites throughout California.