Menlo Park moves to online permit center amid coronavirus pandemic

Menlo Park has moved to an online permit center to handle existing permit applications and ongoing projects while public facilities are closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

City staff will be processing the applications already on file, and may be reaching out to people who submitted applications in January, February or March to ask them to resubmit electronically.

Some new applications for some discretionary permits like use or administrative permits are being accepted, but no new applications are being accepted for the time being for building or encroachment permits since all construction activity is suspended except for emergency requests that can be submitted for review, according to the city.

The online permit center can be reached here and anyone with permit questions can also email permitteam@menlopark.org.