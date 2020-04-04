Nonprofit starts virtual discussion group for early learning programs

A Menlo Park-based nonprofit is launching a virtual discussion group for early childhood education program administrators in San Mateo County as many cope with the challenges of continuing to provide services during the statewide shelter-in-place order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As most schools and businesses close in the county, some day care centers remain open and child care providers are confronted with very difficult choices, according to a March 19 press release from the Community Equity Collaborative that facilitates partnerships between organizations to expand educational opportunities for Silicon Valley's youth.

There are provisions in county shelter-in-place orders to allow child care providers that support essential workers and first responders to remain open, the nonprofit's co-founder Dayna Chung explained in an email.

There are obvious questions and challenges in keeping these centers open, such as "how do you ensure the safety of children and staff?" Chung said.

"Many of the products needed to, at a minimum, maintain a sanitary space are in short supply, not to mention the greater risks of asymptomatic spread," she wrote. "And, social distancing with a toddler is not exactly feasible! The early learning community was already one that operates with razor-thin margins and a workforce known for low wages. These are very tough questions for preschool owners/directors to grapple with and that is why we are organizing this virtual discussion group where ideas and solutions can be shared. And, frankly, where participants can also find support."

Many providers are searching for support and solutions, according to the nonprofit. The purpose of the group is to:

•Share resources and offer support to other early childhood learning administrators during this time.

•Gather information about on-the-ground early childhood learning needs for the San Mateo County COVID-19 Early Childhood Response Committee made up of the Child Care Coordinating Council (4Cs), First 5 San Mateo County, the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the San Mateo Child Care Partnership Council and others.

Sign up for a discussion group at tinyurl.com/ECEdiscussion?. Join the online forum at ptoroundtable.boards.net?.

For more information, contact Heather Hopkins at heather@communityequitycollaborative.org.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

