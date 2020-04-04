 Coronavirus weekend update: More parks close, Santa Clara County cases reach 1,148 | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 4, 2020, 10:11 am

Coronavirus weekend update: More parks close, Santa Clara County cases reach 1,148

A roundup of COVID-19 news in Santa Clara, San Mateo counties

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Angela Swartz and Linda Taaffe / Palo Alto Weekly

Local and regional leaders took notable actions this past week as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the Peninsula, where hundreds of people have tested positive for the virus.

The upward trend in cases and deaths on the Peninsula and the rest of the Bay Area led to an extended shelter-at-home order announced Tuesday, March 31, and closure of all Santa Clara County schools for the rest of the academic year a day later.

Santa Clara County's total of coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark this week. As of Saturday, April 4, the county has reported 1,148 positive COVID-19 cases, representing 11% of the total tests conducted for the virus. The death toll reached 39.

In the past week, San Mateo County added more than 200 cases to its total of coronavirus cases (which was 538 as of Friday evening) and saw its death count more than double to 13. The county announced 52 more cases of the virus between Thursday, April 2, and Friday nights. The county has prepared a COVID-19 treatment site at the San Mateo County Event Center to take on overflow from hospitals or people who can't go home for fear of exposing an elderly parent to the deadly virus.

Santa Clara County

Due to a "persistent minority" of people not complying with public health and safety measures at the Stanford Dish, the university closed all entrances to the popular walking trail on Friday, April 3, evening.

San Mateo County

Menlo Park shut down Bedwell Bayfront Park Friday evening indefinitely in response to continuous heavy crowds – estimated at twice the daily average gathering at the park, the city said in a press release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

10 people like this
Posted by Kelly
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
7 hours ago

I'm afraid that our community leaders are beginning to misjudge appropriate measures in this situation. Extreme closures of open spaces remind me of extreme insisting on not wearing masks (now hastily revised) just weeks ago. 

I've been to Bedwell a few times lately, and hardly saw any passersby, let alone crowding (given its huge space, this park generally has very low visitor density, and "twice the daily average" is still very low density). As good aerobic shape helps combat the virus, these closures are most likely hurting public health on average. Someone will probably realize that and eventually revise it, just as they're doing it with masks now, but I was hoping for better judgment in our community sooner rather than later.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Jack Hickey
a resident of Woodside: Emerald Hills
4 hours ago

Thank you Kelly. I've been to Bedwell a few times and I totally agree with you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Cultists On The Loose Again
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

You guys just don't get it, do you? The whole point of "stay at home" is to STOP the spread of COVID-19. If we don't what is necessary to stop the spread -- which does not mean getting together in large groups in parks -- we'll be dealing with COVID-19 for the rest of this year. And people WILL die because COVID-19 will not be brought under control.

And if you guys don't want to do what is necessary to put an end to this virus, I suggest you find some remote island and self-isolate, and leave the rest of us to do what is right.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Peter
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
2 hours ago

Mr. Cultist,

When they tell you to jump off Golden Gate Bridge in order to save the planet, I hope you do not follow the order blindly. At least think a bit whether the order is sane. Anyway, I sure am for social distancing at the moment and sane measures, too, but closing outdoor space with 1-2 persons per hill does not sound like one... During Spanish flu in US, patients were pushed outside. Fresh air and UV are natural enemy of the virus.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Cultists On The Loose Again
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Peter -- "When they tell you to jump off Golden Gate Bridge in order to save the planet, I hope you do not follow the order blindly. At least think a bit whether the order is sane."

Given how you had to say something that ridiculous to me right off the bat, I can safely ignore the rest of the nonsense of your post.

And remember: The Spanish flu killed 600,000+. Even with people being pushed out into the fresh air.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'A devastating impact:' The coronavirus claims Clarke's Charcoal Broiler, Mountain View's oldest operating restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 29 comments | 10,381 views

Coronavirus Food Safety Update + New! Insider Tips
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 3,504 views

Can you stay healthy without making more trash?
By Sherry Listgarten | 7 comments | 3,246 views

Think about helping others in our coronavirus-affected area
By Diana Diamond | 7 comments | 2,950 views

The University of California’s flexible policies during COVID-19
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 6 comments | 1,538 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details