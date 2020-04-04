Woodside Road is closed from Fox Hill Road to Skyline Boulevard, according to an alert sent out by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 6:43 p.m., Saturday evening. A power pole was knocked down on the 1300 block of La Honda Road during a single-vehicle collision, causing live wires to fall across the roadway, according to the alert. There were no injuries, according to Sheriff's Office Lt. Stephanie Josephson. The utility company is on the scene working to clear the roadway, which is estimated to reopen in the morning, she said.
News
Uploaded: Sat, Apr 4, 2020, 7:18 pm
Collision shuts down portion of Woodside Road
Utility crew expected to clear live wires from roadway by morning
— Almanac staff report
Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
'A devastating impact:' The coronavirus claims Clarke's Charcoal Broiler, Mountain View's oldest operating restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 29 comments | 10,381 views
Coronavirus Food Safety Update + New! Insider Tips
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 3,504 views
Can you stay healthy without making more trash?
By Sherry Listgarten | 7 comments | 3,246 views
Think about helping others in our coronavirus-affected area
By Diana Diamond | 7 comments | 2,950 views
The University of California’s flexible policies during COVID-19
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 6 comments | 1,538 views
DEADLINE EXTENDED
The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.