Collision shuts down portion of Woodside Road

Woodside Road is closed from Fox Hill Road to Skyline Boulevard, according to an alert sent out by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 6:43 p.m., Saturday evening. A power pole was knocked down on the 1300 block of La Honda Road during a single-vehicle collision, causing live wires to fall across the roadway, according to the alert. There were no injuries, according to Sheriff's Office Lt. Stephanie Josephson. The utility company is on the scene working to clear the roadway, which is estimated to reopen in the morning, she said.



