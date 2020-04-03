New Atherton city attorney takes the reins

Mona Ebrahimi has stepped into the role of Atherton's city attorney. Her biggest project? Helping the town wrap up its new $31.6 million civic center. (The project is currently on hold as town officials evaluate whether construction of the project is essential during the countywide shelter-in-place order that expires on May 3.)

"I work to effectuate all of the (Atherton) council's policies," said Ebrahimi, who lives in Sacramento and is a lawyer and shareholder at the Sacramento-based law firm Kronick, Moskovitz, Tiedemann & Girard. "However, I do want to assist the town in crossing the finish line with the civic center and all of its relevant contracts."

Officials broke ground on the long anticipated construction project last April. When complete, it will include a new library, along with police and administration facilities, building and planning offices.

Ebrahimi replaced Bill Conners, who was appointed to his position in 2011 and retired in January. He worked alongside his daughter, assistant town attorney Jennifer Conners Larson, who is an attorney specializing in litigation.

Ebrahimi obtained her law degree in two years – one fewer than the typical law student – from California Western School of Law in San Diego in 2004, she said in her application for the position.

She has been working with local government organizations for 14 years. She enjoys the work because she gets to see projects she helps put into motion – new construction or fixes to town infrastructure, for example – when she drives around town.

"When I initially came out of law school, I thought I wanted to do corporate law," she explained. "I started drafting some contracts for cities and developing agreements. It was my first introduction into the public agency sector and I liked working with city staff so much that it just flowed naturally thereafter."

Ebrahimi is originally from Campbell and commutes through the area to visit family. Growing up in the Bay Area, she said that she's always "admired the town's (Atherton's) beauty."

"I'm very excited to be here," she said in a February interview. "I've already had the opportunity to work with staff, meet with the Planning Commission and council. They're truly a fantastic group of people."

Under terms of the town's contract with Ebrahimi and her firm, the firm will be paid a monthly retainer of $15,000. Other lawyers at the firm, who have expertise in areas such as real estate and public contracts, will offer support as needed. Maggie Stern, also with the firm, is Atherton's new deputy city attorney.

Ebrahimi also serves as the city attorney for the city of Rio Vista, and general counsel for the Suisun Solano Water Authority and the Fulton-El Camino Recreation and Park District. How does she juggle multiple city attorney and assistant city attorney roles?

"Part of it is being extremely organized and having close communications with my clients and internal team at Kronick, who is handling what," she said. "I like to create an environment that feels as though they're (the town or jurisdiction she works for) the only client I have."

She said she also anticipates helping the town navigate through the new slew of legislation that relates to housing laws in the state. Last year, Senate Bill 50, a proposed law that would have required cities to relax height, density and parking restrictions in areas that have a lot of jobs and reliable public transit, sparked controversy in town. Some residents expressed fears the legislation could allow for higher density housing to be built near the town train station. In January, the housing bill fell three votes shy of the 21 it needed to advance to the Assembly and, ultimately, to Gov. Gavin Newsom. That same month, the Atherton City Council signed off on a Caltrain plan to permanently close the station.

