 Atherton: Civic center construction still on hold | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 3, 2020, 1:39 pm

Atherton: Civic center construction still on hold

Knox Playschool offered rent relief during outbreak closure

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

The Atherton City Council is considering restarting work on its $31.6 million civic center project, which, according to town officials, likely falls into the category of essential construction due to what they say is the poor condition of the police building.

The council paused nearly all construction projects townwide on March 18 in response to the countywide stay-at-home order that was instituted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The latest order, which was issued this week and lasts until May 3, allows for essential government construction. The town’s project contractor, S.J. Amoroso Construction, will present the town with a proposal next week explaining how it can continue construction while maintaining a safe working environment that would limit the spread of the virus.

“The police department is still in an existing building which is falling apart rapidly,” City Manager George Rodericks said during a Wednesday, April 1, council meeting that took place over teleconference service Zoom. “There are safety concerns and a timelier possibility for completion (of the police station) would help that.”

Mayor Rick DeGolia said the construction of the new police station should fall under essential services, since it will improve the “ability of police to provide services to the town.”

“Our (police) officers are operating out of a completely deficient building,” he said. “We’re not looking at just a week or two (delay) – the order is firm for a month and easily could be more than that. … It would be in the interest of residents to remobilize the (civic center) project focused on the one building.”

DeGolia noted that the town should have clear guidelines for social distancing on the construction site. Otherwise, it's not worth resuming construction if it poses a greater risk of further spreading the virus, he said. During a March 18 council meeting, council members Cary Wiest and Mike Lempres said they observed workers on the site sitting in close quarters during their lunch breaks and not social distancing.

Following the initial stay-at-home order, the town formed a builder's roundtable subcommittee, which has created guidelines for contractors that would help mitigate the spread of the virus if construction projects were to resume. The guidelines include screening questions to ask construction workers before they start working on a site, including if the worker has experienced any cold or flu-like symptoms in the last 24 hours (to include cough or fever or sore throat or respiratory illness or difficulty breathing), according to a report prepared by staff for the April 1 meeting.

“I’m finding this to be a very difficult issue,” Lempres said. “I’m convinced guidelines are good mitigants. I’m concerned with the perception this is hypocritical, placing our own interests (to complete the town's civic center project) before residents' (home construction projects).”

Council member Bill Widmer said it’s “foolish” to consider resuming construction on the civic center. He doesn’t want people exposed to the virus “under any circumstances,” even if it’s at a cost to the town. Widmer said he could “possibly swallow” construction resuming if people were working separately, but he doesn’t think it’s “a one person working independently job.”

“We have to keep the public safe and the infrastructure safe; the question we have to face is, 'is this one- or two- or five-week delay really going to make a big difference?'” he said. “Adding another two weeks to the project isn’t a major issue, per se, possibly given the risk.”

Resuming construction of the new library is clearly off the table, Rodericks said, since the order makes it clear that in-person library services are non-essential.

City Attorney Mona Ebrahimi said the order doesn’t have guidance on what constitutes essential governmental functions.

Bob Erskine, Northern California President of S.J. Amorosa, said his company has strictly followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety guidelines on its other construction sites throughout the state and that his supervisors have been communicating precautions to limit the spread of the virus to their workers.

Mike Greenlee, a town building official, said it’s possible to safely continue construction through social distancing. Inspections can be done through live video as well, he noted.

Town officials will also explore if continuing work on their new town hall would be considered essential work.

Vice Mayor Elizabeth Lewis was absent from the meeting.

The City Council will review S.J. Amoroso’s proposed protocols for construction of the civic center at a special meeting on April 8.

Knox Playschool rent relief

The council also approved waiving its $7,369 monthly rent charge to Knox Playschool, which is located in Holbrook-Palmer Park, for at least the month of April. The tuition-based preschool, which serves over 100 children ages 2-5 years old on a part-time basis, shut down on March 13 in response to the virus outbreak.

Preschool and day care centers can remain open throughout the county's stay-at-home order, but only for children of essential workers, such as first responders. State officials have indicated schools will likely be closed for the remainder of the school year.

“I’m basically out of business, so I’m doing the best I can,” said Susan Knox, owner of the preschool, which employs nine teachers. “I really don’t want to have to lay off nine teachers.”

Knox is currently seeking funding through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. The Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. The program will be available through June 30.

Knox told The Almanac in an email she is working on ways to continue paying for her teachers’ salaries and insurance, but "this is a very fluid situation."

Knox’s teachers created some educational videos for families, but it is difficult to provide preschool remotely, she said.

"Ultimately what we excel at is caring for children, teaching them social skills, and building relationships with the family," she said in her email to The Almanac. "We are trying to maintain those connections." For example, she continued to conduct parent/teacher conferences as originally scheduled, but over phone calls or video conferences instead of in person.

She is offering families refunds for April tuition. If the preschool can’t reopen in May, she will not charge tuition for that month either (the latest stay-at-home order runs through May 3).

“If we take this a month at a time we may know a lot more in a month,” said council member Mike Lempres, who noted the preschool is an asset to the community. “Waive fees for a month and find out what grants are out there and if it covers things like rent, we’ll have a different conversation in May.”

Knox has rented the facility for 22 years and plans to stay in the space for at least the next few years, according to a staff report.

Council member Bill Widmer noted that the town doesn't need to be "overly frugal" and has already refunded fees for weddings and other events in light of the stay-at-home order. He said he doesn’t see why it should consider continuing to charge the preschool for a facility that no one can use at this time.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'A devastating impact:' The coronavirus claims Clarke's Charcoal Broiler, Mountain View's oldest operating restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 27 comments | 9,311 views

The first few seconds after awakening; before I remember the virus
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 3,609 views

Can you stay healthy without making more trash?
By Sherry Listgarten | 6 comments | 2,992 views

Coronavirus Food Safety Update + New! Insider Tips
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 2,798 views

Think about helping others in our coronavirus-affected area
By Diana Diamond | 7 comments | 2,731 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details