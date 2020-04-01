State superintendent: Schools likely won't reopen this academic year

A largely empty hallway at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton on March 16. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond signaled public school students won't return to campus this school year in a March 31 letter. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

In a letter to county superintendents across California on Tuesday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond signaled that public school students won't return to their campuses before the end of the school year.

"Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year," he wrote. "This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning."

The letter was not a directive, but the state is "urging a safety first approach out of an abundance of caution," Thurmond wrote, during what he described as a "never seen before health crisis."

"We believe this sustains the safety of our students and families, provides consistency across schools in the state, and provides our districts and educators with clarity and the ability to plan for delivering education for the rest of this school year through a distance learning model," he wrote.

Locally, six Bay Area counties decided jointly last week to extend school closures through May 1. Schools had originally been set to reopen in early April.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is perhaps the biggest challenge the world has ever collectively faced. In the blink of an eye, our lives as we know them, have been upended," said Superintendent Mary Streshley of the Sequoia Union High School District in an email to parents. "As we face an uncertain future, let's do so with the confidence that, regardless of what the future holds, we still have each other."

Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Don Austin said he wasn't surprised by Thurmond's letter, which he received late Tuesday afternoon.

"It was also not a surprise that he stopped short of making a concrete decision," Austin said. "We are hopeful that the governor will make a statement this week that is void of ambiguity."

With longer school closures becoming a reality in California, districts large and small throughout the state are working to quickly move instruction online in a way that supports all students.

Thurmond offered the California Department of Education's support to districts, including guidance, webinars and trainings. The state also is "forging public-private partnerships with leaders in technology and the philanthropic sector to help expand home devices and internet access where possible and where available resources and donations allow," he wrote.

At the Palo Alto Unified school board meeting on Tuesday evening, Austin said "it's very possible that we'll be notified that all schools will be closed the rest of the year. We're planning as if that's going to be the announcement anyway."

