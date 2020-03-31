 Portola Valley suspends construction due to virus | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 31, 2020, 8:24 am

Portola Valley suspends construction due to virus

 
by Rick Radin / Almanac

Portola Valley council members voted earlier this month to suspend construction projects in town beginning March 23 due to the coronavirus crisis.

There are currently 30 to 40 projects now in progress, according to Mayor Jeff Aalfs.

"Having workers on site increases the likelihood of the spread of the virus," Aalfs told The Almanac. "We don't want staff and building inspectors exposed."

On the other hand, public safety inspectors will be available in case of an emergency, such as a trail being damaged or a tree falling on a road.

Town Hall will also be closed indefinitely, with minimal services that town staff can do remotely concerning community safety, employee safety, delivery of essential public services and information on health and economic assistance.

The council is anticipating a county eviction moratorium, a delay in property tax deadlines, and an emergency reimbursement from the federal government for essential projects, Aalfs said.

"Town staff has done tremendous work preparing for this," he said. "A lot of residents have come forward to help out neighbors, and a lot of people have stepped up to help."

The council will be holding "a very short meeting" on Wednesday, March 25, that will be held online and broadcast on AM radio station 1680.

Details will be available on the town website, Aalfs said.

"As stressful as the past few weeks have been, I am continually amazed at the spirit of friendship and concern I see," Aalfs wrote in message posted on the town website. "So many of you have reached out to us, or simply acted on your own, to look out for your neighbors and our most vulnerable citizens."

The March 17 council meeting was the town's first-ever virtual meeting, and about 40 people joined online.

"While we chose not to field comments during the meeting, we will try to incorporate public participation in our future meetings," Aalfs wrote. "Your input is important to us, and thank you for your patience as we navigate the new normal."

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by The Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

