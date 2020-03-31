 A pandemic on the rise: Charts reveal how virus has spread at different rates in two counties | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 31, 2020, 8:28 am

A pandemic on the rise: Charts reveal how virus has spread at different rates in two counties

A look at how the coronavirus is growing in Santa Clara, San Mateo counties

On March 30, Santa Clara County (dark line) accounted for the most cases in the Bay Area, and San Mateo County (bright line) reported the third highest number of cases in the region after San Francisco. Chart by Kevin Legnon.

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and The Almanac have put together a series of interactive charts to help you understand the proliferation of COVID-19 infections on the Peninsula, which you can find on our Atavist page. These charts will be updated as more information is released.

Ever since Santa Clara County reported the first patient with the coronavirus in the Bay Area on Jan. 31, the disease has spread throughout all nine counties in the region, with the number of confirmed cases escalating at a rapid pace.

Nearly two weeks since officials issued a shelter-at-home order, cases in the Bay Area jumped from 798 on March 17 to 2,217 on March 30, with Santa Clara County accounting for more than a quarter of the region's patients and over half of the region's 52 deaths. San Mateo County reported the third-highest number of cases in the region after San Francisco. County health leaders have said the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise as more testing becomes available. 

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and The Almanac here.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Mark L
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
5 hours ago

Unfortunately, more fake news. Testing has been slow and there are something like 50,000 test results that have been pending for more than a week. With this kind of useless data, comparing the spread of the virus between counties is just making up data and mislabeling the chart.

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
4 hours ago

Mark,

What is with people wanting to label everything "Fake News"? This is not fake news, it may be incomplete due to lack of information but they make it clear when they state: "County health leaders have said the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise as more testing becomes available. "

News, real news, is reporting the facts that are available and telling the reader where there are other facts or data that is not available and letting the hopefully intelligent reader use that data for themselves.

Almanac: Two other great charts to see would be the populations of each county and the number of COVID-19 tests performed in each county. That would allow a better Apples-to-Apples comparison.

Thank you for this data, I think it is interesting and will only become better over time.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Alan
a resident of Menlo Park: Belle Haven
3 hours ago

While "fake news" is an unfair and unhelpful epithet, there is an effect here. Even now, most detected cases are severe, and are detected one or two weeks after the initial infection. My hope is, the measures put in place have significantly limited the number of people catching the virus *today*. The impact on the curve should be coming. As tests become more common, a higher percentage of milder cases will be detected; the prevailing medical view is the number of milder cases is far higher than this chart shows. This would be both good news and bad news: good news, in that the death rate would be lower than taking the current number of deaths divided by current known cases; bad news, in that vulnerable people would have more opportunities to catch the disease, and it will be harder to get under control.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
2 hours ago

The chart is useless as a comparison between the two countries. Why? Because the population of Santa Clara county is about 1.95 million and San Mateo County about 0.78 million.
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Margo
a resident of Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
2 hours ago

A more useful chart might show the percentage of CV-19 cases per 1000 persons or some such. This is why EVERYONE should take a statistics course. The above comments are correct. Chart compares apples to oranges.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by carl
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

It does not appear that the graphs are labeled as to cumulative or daily cases reported. Am I missing something? With exponential growth it is not always obvious unless stated.
I appreciate the effort but I agree with many of the points questioning the value of the comparisons. Too much unknown data, plus no scaling for population.

Email Town Square Moderator      


