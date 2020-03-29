Home sales: Woodside has week's top seller with $18.4M estate

A complete list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where Woodside recorded the highest sale at $18.4 million for a five-bedroom farmhouse-style estate built in 2003. The property last sold in 2011 for $12.5 million.

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from the County Recorder's Office. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

Los Altos

38 3rd St. #107 Schroer Living Trust to Gainey Trust for $2,200,000 on 2/19/20; built 1995, 2bd, 1,867 sq.ft; previous sale 10/13, $1,398,000

5 Alma Court Noorani Living Trust to C. & J. Chow for $3,550,000 on 2/21/20; built 1958, 4bd, 3,158 sq.ft; previous sale 7/03, $1,575,000

470 Arboleda Drive Cim Survivors Trust to S. & W. Zhang for $3,170,000 on 2/21/20; built 1950, 3bd, 1,839 sq.ft

727 Distel Drive Damilano Family Trust to C. & F. Sisinni for $2,800,000 on 2/18/20; built 1953, 3bd, 2,726 sq.ft

1093 Valley View Court Zommer Trust to Pimprikar Trust for $3,300,000 on 2/20/20; built 1976, 4bd, 2,522 sq.ft; previous sale 9/06, $1,650,000

433 Yerba Buena Ave. G. Survivors to A Johnson LLC for $4,255,000 on 2/21/20; built 1954, 3bd, 2,735 sq.ft

Los Altos Hills

14227 Amherst Court A. Guo to C. & A. Fuller for $3,560,000 on 2/21/20; built 1977, 5bd, 3,280 sq.ft; previous sale 1/14, $2,830,000

Menlo Park

1115 Carlton Ave. M. Devenport to Y. & J. Ding for $1,075,000 on 2/21/20; built 1949, 3bd, 1,160 sq.ft

203 Pearl Lane Pearl Place Investments LLC to H. & B. Seiler for $2,410,000 on 2/20/20; built 2008, 4bd, 1,951 sq.ft

700 Sand Hill Circle S. & T. Grant to Labe Trust for $1,995,000 on 2/18/20; built 1976, 3bd, 2,070 sq.ft; previous sale 3/16, $1,700,000

30 Sharon Court A. & W. Oleary to Sf20A LLC for $2,925,000 on 2/19/20; built 1955, 3bd, 370 sq.ft; previous sale 9/01, $963,500

730 University Drive M. Thiry to Light LLC for $1,795,000 on 2/19/20; built 1984, 2bd, 1,170 sq.ft; previous sale 8/07, $950,000

1840 White Oak Drive D. & R. Spieker to Speiser Trust for $8,950,000 on 2/21/20; built 2019, 7bd, 7,647 sq.ft; previous sale 6/08, $2,950,000

1395 Woodland Ave. Mesec Living Trust to L. & D. Noel for $2,821,500 on 2/21/20; built 1977, 4bd, 2,490 sq.ft

Mountain View

2211 Latham St. #112 M. Rahnema to S. Rubinstein-Salzedo for $975,000 on 2/21/20; built 1978, 2bd, 1,206 sq.ft

1514 Montalto Drive D. Stratemeier to K. & A. Misra for $2,233,000 on 2/18/20; built 1955, 3bd, 1,178 sq.ft; previous sale 10/02, $718,545

2252 Mora Place Lennar Homes to J. Chen for $1,381,000 on 2/20/20; built 2018, 2bd, 1,463 sq.ft

324 North Whisman Road Lacastro Living Trust to S. & X. Lu for $1,685,000 on 2/21/20; built 1956, 3bd, 1,875 sq.ft

1921 Rock St. #30 Leo The Lion LLC to M. & J. Barton for $835,000 on 2/20/20; built 1974, 2bd, 972 sq.ft; previous sale 10/10, $300,000

1132 Rose Ave. J. Kawamoto to W. & P. Jaroszynski for $2,680,000 on 2/19/20; built 1949, 3bd, 1,431 sq.ft

1983 San Luis Ave. #32 S. Sofinski to J. Lee for $1,250,000 on 2/18/20; built 1984, 2bd, 1,171 sq.ft; previous sale 1/00, $320,000

1429 San Marcos Circle A. Jacobs to J. & X. Xiong for $2,300,000 on 2/21/20; built 1964, 3bd, 1,739 sq.ft; previous sale 12/18, $1,710,000

49 Showers Drive #W311 Tolchin-Howard Ents Lp to H. Kapadia for $1,200,000 on 2/21/20; built 1974, 2bd, 1,206 sq.ft; previous sale 8/13, $699,000

2350 Thompson Court S. White to I. Cheng for $1,650,000 on 2/20/20; built 1955, 3bd, 1,104 sq.ft

2040 West Middlefield Road #29 Jones Trust to V. & S. Hadalgi for $1,030,000 on 2/20/20; built 1974, 2bd, 1,431 sq.ft; previous sale 5/08, $630,000

Palo Alto

862 Altaire Walk J. & J. Jeong to B. & Q. Huang for $2,050,000 on 2/20/20; built 2010, 4bd, 1,989 sq.ft

1082 College Ave. U. & B. Remainder to Silver Creek Ventures LLC for $2,350,000 on 2/20/20; built 1906, 1296bd

2600 Columbia St. #407 E. Pop to Board Of Trustees for Call for price on 32767/0/00; built 2

917 El Cajon Way Plock Living Trust to J. & Y. Han for $2,950,000 on 2/19/20; built 1955, 4bd, 1,672 sq.ft

216 Everett Ave. Brenneis Family Trust to B. Kellman for $2,700,000 on 2/19/20; built 1996, 2bd, 1,766 sq.ft; previous sale 6/99, $850,000

992 Loma Verde Ave. Gioumousis Living Trust to N. & F. Ghasemzadeh for $2,300,000 on 2/18/20; built 1958, 4bd, 1,674 sq.ft

3421 Orinda St. Anderson Family Trust to J. & S. Kim for $1,860,000 on 2/21/20; built 1951, 3bd, 1,036 sq.ft; previous sale 9/06, $749,000

4221 Ponce Drive Shelling Living Trust to T. & Q. Cong for $1,980,000 on 2/20/20; built 1975, 3bd, 1,777 sq.ft

3050 South Court Bories Family Trust to L. & N. Bories for $2,500,000 on 2/20/20; built 1952, 4bd, 1,906 sq.ft; previous sale 9/16, $2,500,000

852 Waverley St. Ridge Trust to Mkd Waverley LLC for $3,925,000 on 2/20/20; built 2005, 2bd, 1,983 sq.ft

Woodside

3620 Woodside Road 3620 Woodside LLC to Descendants Trust for $18,400,000 on 2/21/20; built 2003, 5bd, 5,184 sq.ft; previous sale 10/11, $12,500,000