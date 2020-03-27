 Menlo Park COVID-19 update: City officials announce closure of additional park facilities | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 27, 2020, 11:12 am

Menlo Park COVID-19 update: City officials announce closure of additional park facilities

 
Athletes use the tennis courts at Nealon Park in Menlo Park on Jan. 9. Menlo Park officials on Thursday announced the immediate closure of all public tennis and basketball courts and park bathrooms to combat the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Magali Gauthier/The Almanac.

Menlo Park city officials on Thursday (March 26) announced the immediate closure of additional recreation facilities in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The city is closing all park restrooms, all public tennis courts and all public basketball courts.

The closures are in addition to the previous closure of playgrounds and a skate park.

Menlo Park city officials are joining San Mateo County Parks and California State Parks in emphasizing residents stay closer to home when using their local parks and trails and to avoid driving to other neighborhoods.

Officials are also asking residents to respect park regulations and closures and to continue to practice social distancing and refrain from direct contact with people or objects in public places.

--

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Charlotte Muse
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
2 hours ago

Why close tennis courts? Two people, more than six feet apart, getting some needed exercise. Maybe I've missed something?

Posted by KD
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
1 hour ago

I agree that closing tennis courts is not doing anything for the spread of the virus, while posing an additional limitation especially on active children and teens (who until now at least had an option to play tennis with their family members). Unnecessary closures have an impact on everyone's physical and mental health, which nobody seems to be considering at the moment.

Posted by Chuck Bernstein
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
1 hour ago

Charlotte: I agree with your questioning.

I believe the reason is that we have a city government whose employees are not thinking clearly. It is easy to close things, but hard to be creative and find activities that are safe for people to engage in. Because they are still getting paid (while many of us are not), they feel they have to do something to avoid criticism for still being on the payroll.

When things get better and we we do not have to be "nice," I hope we will take a hard look at how woefully poor our city's response was.

--Chuck Bernstein
444 Oak Court, MP

Posted by County Health Department Shelter in Place Order
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
55 minutes ago

The San Mateo Count Public Health Officer issued this guidance at the beginning of the week:

"As I write this, I am both immensely grateful and exceedingly disappointed. We are in a grave crisis. I believe the virus is growing at an exponential rate in our county. Unless everyone does their part and follows the County’s Shelter-in-Place order and the Governor’s Safer at Home order, we will be facing an Italy-type catastrophe very soon. These orders are not recommendations, they are rules to be followed. My disappointment stems from the fact that many people just aren’t taking this seriously and going about their business as if nothing has changed. Our world has profoundly changed in an instant. It is now up to you all, the community, to decide what you want your future to be. If you decide you want to do your own thing and follow your own rules, you disrespect us all. You spit in our face, and you will contribute to the death toll that will follow. For those of you who say: “nobody tells me what to do,” now is a time to make an exception. You can go back to being ornery in the future.

Keeping humans apart from other humans is the only tool we currently have to slow this virus’ spread. This is a particularly fraught dilemma, as humans are social animals and they need each other, but we need to make every possible effort to avoid contact with each other.

For families in different households, do not mix your households at this time. As hard as this is, do not gather in any way outside of immediate households. As for outdoor exercise, people certainly need to get out, but do this in your own immediate neighborhoods. Do not drive except to provide or obtain an essential service. Do not go into other neighborhoods for recreation."

The last paragraph of this Public Health Officer's message makes it clear people from different families shouldn't be visiting and people shouldn't be leaving their neighborhoods for non-essential reasons. The City is complying with those directions.

The City is supposed to sheltering in place, not practicing social distancing.

