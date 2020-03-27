Menlo Park COVID-19 update: City officials announce closure of additional park facilities

Athletes use the tennis courts at Nealon Park in Menlo Park on Jan. 9. Menlo Park officials on Thursday announced the immediate closure of all public tennis and basketball courts and park bathrooms to combat the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Magali Gauthier/The Almanac.

Menlo Park city officials on Thursday (March 26) announced the immediate closure of additional recreation facilities in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The city is closing all park restrooms, all public tennis courts and all public basketball courts.

The closures are in addition to the previous closure of playgrounds and a skate park.

Menlo Park city officials are joining San Mateo County Parks and California State Parks in emphasizing residents stay closer to home when using their local parks and trails and to avoid driving to other neighborhoods.

Officials are also asking residents to respect park regulations and closures and to continue to practice social distancing and refrain from direct contact with people or objects in public places.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.