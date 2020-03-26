San Mateo County schools to remain closed through May 1

Hundreds of public schools in six Bay Area counties, including in San Mateo County, will remain closed through May 1, county health officers and school superintendents have decided.

San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee said that "working together to address a virus that respects no boundaries is the right approach."

On March 13, the county announced a mandatory three-week closure of all K-12 schools. On March 17, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he anticipates that schools would remain closed through the rest of the school year.

While educators hope to be back in the classroom as soon as possible, Menlo Park City School District officials support "this regional decision to prioritize the health of the community and limit the strain on local healthcare providers," district Superintendent Erik Burmeister wrote in an email to families.

Las Lomitas Elementary School District Superintendent Beth Polito told The Almanac in an email that the district regrets the impact the school closures has on its students, families and staff, but that the district supports the decision to follow the health department's lead during this public health crisis.

"We are doing our best to provide support, structure and resources, but also recognize nothing replaces the magical experience of school," she said. "We will be shifting into phase two of our district learning plan after our spring break and look forward to providing staff and families with detailed direction about phase two later today or early tomorrow."

Woodside Elementary School District Superintendent Steve Frank told parents in a Wednesday, March 25, email that the extended closure was expected. Woodside School will continue with its current at-home learning program until otherwise instructed, he said.

"Please continue to adhere to the 'Shelter in Place' Orders issued by the Public Health Officers on March 16 and stay home except for essential activities," he instructed families. "We will get through this together. Please take care."

Palo Alto schools had been set to reopen after spring break in April, though that seemed increasingly unlikely as coronavirus cases continued to rise and Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated last week that campuses wouldn't likely reopen this academic year.

The new decision, which is not an official order from the county health departments but was agreed to by each county superintendent, affects schools in Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and Alameda counties as well as the San Francisco Unified School District.

"The well-being of our students, families and communities is our primary concern. We will continue to take all necessary steps to prepare schools for reopening," said Mary Ann Dewan, Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools. "Meanwhile, it is absolutely crucial that we work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, by adhering to the shelter-in-place orders and continuing to support learning at home."

Across the six counties, school facilities can remain open to staff "for the purposes of performing tasks deemed essential by the school district and county offices of education," the announcement reads. "Education will continue through flexible learning, meals will continue to be provided and, where possible, childcare may be arranged."

In Palo Alto Unified, plans were already underway to expand the district's distance learning in the event of a longer closure. Students and families will receive an update this Friday on educational offerings for after spring break, Superintendent Don Austin said.

Despite the new May 1 timeline, it will be "increasingly challenging," Austin said, for campuses to reopen at all this school year.

"We'd be down to a few weeks left before the scheduled end of school," he told the Weekly Wednesday. "Reopening will be much more difficult than closing."

