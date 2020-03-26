 Caltrain to slash weekday service by more than half starting next week | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 26, 2020, 4:51 pm

Caltrain to slash weekday service by more than half starting next week

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Caltrain announced on Thursday (March 26) that it will reduce its weekday train service by more than half starting next week amid sharp ridership losses due to the novel coronavirus.

The commuter rail service will reduce its daily weekday train service from 92 daily trains to 42 indefinitely, making all local stops between San Francisco and San Jose every 30 to 60 minutes. Caltrain will also suspend limited and baby bullet train service, and will operate two trains to Gilroy during the morning and afternoon commute hours.

The schedule changes will begin Monday. Weekend service will remain on its normal schedule.

"Caltrain is monitoring ridership during this time and may implement additional service changes as needed while ensuring that riders can maintain social distancing in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations," the rail service agency said in a statement.

As with the Bay Area's other public transit entities, Caltrain ridership has plummeted as the coronavirus outbreak has worsened. Sales of one-way and day pass train fares have fallen 86% from their levels prior to the outbreak, while daily ticket sales fell 95% on the first day of the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order.

Fare revenue is used to cover 70% of Caltrain's operating costs. The $2 trillion federal stimulus package making its way through Congress includes $25 billion for public transit agencies around the country.

Caltrain officials are working with the Metropolitan Transit Commission to plan how to allocate federal funding and help local transit entities shore up their revenue and fare losses.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Food Safety and Coronavirus: A Comprehensive Guide
By Laura Stec | 9 comments | 25,885 views

These local restaurants are donating meals to Bay Area residents in need. Here's how to help.
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 9,938 views

Will the Coronavirus Save Lives?
By Sherry Listgarten | 27 comments | 3,183 views

Coronavirus: Plan ahead now for a big outbreak
By Diana Diamond | 12 comments | 3,004 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,586 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details