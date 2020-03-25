 San Mateo County supervisors launch relief fund with $3M in seed money | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 25, 2020, 4:04 pm

San Mateo County supervisors launch relief fund with $3M in seed money

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors launched an emergency relief fund on Tuesday (March 24) to support those who are particularly affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The board provided $3 million in seed funding to the San Mateo County Strong Fund, which will support residents, nonprofit organizations and small businesses that are particularly hard hit by the outbreak. The fund is also accepting donations from residents at SMCStrong.org.

"We know that many of our neighbors are being hit hard financially by layoffs, cutbacks in hours and shutdowns," Board of Supervisors President Warren Slocum said. "We ask that anyone who has the means to help today to make a donation right away."

The fund will help residents with purchasing household necessities. It will also help small businesses and nonprofits maintain their staffs and meet operating expenses, according to the board.

The board used revenue from 2016's Measure K, a voter-approved half-cent local sales tax extension, to launch the fund. Donations are fully tax-deductible and all money donated to the fund will remain in San Mateo County, according to the board.

"For too many of my constituents right now, April's rent payment is simply out of reach," Supervisor David Canepa said. "We are standing up to this moment in time by taking unprecedented actions to protect us all. But mark my words, this is just the beginning."

The board also plans to launch a parallel fund with the San Mateo County Economic Development Association and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation that will seek donations from the county's large companies and philanthropic organizations.

"Every city, school district, hospital, companies of all sizes, chambers of commerce, and legions of volunteers have come together to make sure we weather the crisis and come out stronger on the other side -- that's what makes San Mateo County special," Slocum said.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Food Safety and Coronavirus: A Comprehensive Guide
By Laura Stec | 8 comments | 21,987 views

These local restaurants are donating meals to Bay Area residents in need. Here's how to help.
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 9,081 views

Will the Coronavirus Save Lives?
By Sherry Listgarten | 18 comments | 2,467 views

Coronavirus: Plan ahead now for a big outbreak
By Diana Diamond | 11 comments | 2,328 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,216 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details