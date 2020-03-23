 Letter: Add spark to Menlo Park with Burning Man sculpture | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 23, 2020, 7:34 am

Letter: Add spark to Menlo Park with Burning Man sculpture

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Is a Burning Man sculpture coming to Fremont Park? I certainly hope so!

I understand that the City Council meeting (at which the sculpture was to be discussed) adjourned before the council was able to consider options for locating the "Talking Heads" sculpture. So I am writing now to offer my $.02 ...

I have read The Almanac article outlining some of the possible locations under consideration. To my view, there are really only two (maybe three) viable options, in order:

1) Fremont Park;

2) Somewhere near the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Cruz Avenue (city property, not Menlo Center property); and

3) Burgess Park (civic center).

Here's why: Burning Man Playa art is, by design and per BM's overarching principles, intended to be interacted with and experienced directly (i.e., there are no "spectators").

Placing Oleg Lobykin's magnificent and thought-provoking piece on the fringes of the city (i.e., Sand Hill Road or Marsh Road) dilutes its purpose and intent.

When I was growing up here (and I am a lifelong resident of 65-plus years), we used to describe Menlo Park as "Mellow" Park. Regrettably, to my view, not much has changed. Downtown is stagnant, continuing to experience business flight, and lacks any semblance of vitality.

Locating "Talking Heads" in the heart of the city may be just we what we need to spark more community energy, interaction, collaborative discussion and participation.

Tim Johnston, Burner/Creek Drive, Menlo Park

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Food Safety and Coronavirus: A Comprehensive Guide
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 9,835 views

These local restaurants are donating meals to people in need. Here's how to help.
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 4,257 views

Communities Joining Together
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 2,249 views

Another Way to Help Our Local Low Wage Workers
By Steve Levy | 17 comments | 2,084 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,396 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details