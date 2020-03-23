Letter: Add spark to Menlo Park with Burning Man sculpture

Is a Burning Man sculpture coming to Fremont Park? I certainly hope so!

I understand that the City Council meeting (at which the sculpture was to be discussed) adjourned before the council was able to consider options for locating the "Talking Heads" sculpture. So I am writing now to offer my $.02 ...

I have read The Almanac article outlining some of the possible locations under consideration. To my view, there are really only two (maybe three) viable options, in order:

1) Fremont Park;

2) Somewhere near the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Cruz Avenue (city property, not Menlo Center property); and

3) Burgess Park (civic center).

Here's why: Burning Man Playa art is, by design and per BM's overarching principles, intended to be interacted with and experienced directly (i.e., there are no "spectators").

Placing Oleg Lobykin's magnificent and thought-provoking piece on the fringes of the city (i.e., Sand Hill Road or Marsh Road) dilutes its purpose and intent.

When I was growing up here (and I am a lifelong resident of 65-plus years), we used to describe Menlo Park as "Mellow" Park. Regrettably, to my view, not much has changed. Downtown is stagnant, continuing to experience business flight, and lacks any semblance of vitality.

Locating "Talking Heads" in the heart of the city may be just we what we need to spark more community energy, interaction, collaborative discussion and participation.

Tim Johnston, Burner/Creek Drive, Menlo Park