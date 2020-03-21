 Facebook launches $10 million match fundraiser to support coronavirus efforts | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 21, 2020, 9:04 am

Facebook launches $10 million match fundraiser to support coronavirus efforts

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Menlo Park-based tech company Facebook has initiated a $10 million match fundraiser to support efforts to fight the novel coronavirus, a move announced in a Facebook post by CEO Mark Zuckerberg March 13.

The social networking company has opened a fundraiser page where people can donate, and Facebook said it will match the donations up to $10 million. The current amount of contributions to the page totals approximately $4.5 million of the $10 million.

The funds raised will go toward the World Health Organization's efforts to battle the coronavirus, according to the fundraising page.

"It’s critical that global and national health organizations leading the response efforts have the financial support needed in rapidly emerging response needs," the company said in a statement. "Following major crises, like COVID-19, our community always steps up to help. Because this is a health crisis, it’s not as easy for people to know how or where to help.

Now, with the launch of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser, they can support and donate to the WHO’s global efforts to track the outbreak, help patients and frontline workers, and speed up vaccine and treatment development."

The recent fundraising announcement comes after Zuckerberg announced in a March 3 post that the company would be giving the World Health Organization free ads on the social network, which the company says has 2.5 billion active users.

The company also said that it plans to launch a second fundraiser for the CDC Foundation in the coming weeks.

Facebook, which is Menlo Park's largest employer with over 15,000 employees, was among the first Silicon Valley companies to ask employees to begin working from home two weeks ago in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

A new challenge: What to do when everything is closed?
By Diana Diamond | 28 comments | 14,560 views

Who’s Got Take-Out or Senior Grocery Hours?
By Laura Stec | 18 comments | 3,983 views

Communities Joining Together
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 1,971 views

Are you that duck?
By Sherry Listgarten | 10 comments | 1,857 views

Another Way to Help Our Local Low Wage Workers
By Steve Levy | 15 comments | 1,683 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details