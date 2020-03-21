Coronavirus weekend update: Ten new cases reported in San Mateo County

This week started off with the announcement of a shelter-at-home order for most of the Bay Area and ended with a similar mandate extending throughout the state, actions taken in response to the growing coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, public health leaders from six Bay Area counties joined together to announce a shelter-at-home order for their respective jurisdictions. The measure, in effect through April 7, limits the public to essential activities, such as health care operations; businesses that provide food, shelter and social services; and other necessities.

The state followed suit through its own order announced Thursday night by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who pointed to more than 1,030 confirmed cases and 18 deaths across California as factors in the decision.

In San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

San Mateo County

As of Saturday morning, March 21, San Mateo County announced 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its county total to 110, and one death.

Santa Clara County

As of Friday afternoon, Santa Clara County confirmed 196 cases and eight deaths. Of the total cases, 93 are presumed community transmitted; 65 people are hospitalized; 21 are associated with international travel; 54 are close contacts of known cases and eight people have died, according to the public health department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.