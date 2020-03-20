Almanac to suspend publishing print edition after next week

Faced with the mandated closure of virtually all local businesses and the resulting advertising cancellations, The Almanac will suspend publishing its print edition after the March 25 issue, Embarcadero Media President Bill Johnson has announced.

The suspension will continue until the coronavirus crisis has been brought under control, businesses reopen and consumer activity resumes.

In the meantime, The Almanac will continue and expand its extensive online reporting as the only news organization devoted to local news coverage of the community. With monthly unique visitors now exceeding 125,000 and 9,000 receiving Express, our free daily news digest email, The Almanac is the primary source of local news on the virus crisis and all other local issues for residents.

“As an advertising-dependent business, it is simply not viable to continue absorbing the high costs of printing and mailing newspapers in this environment,” Johnson said. “Our hope is that readers and major community institutions will recognize the important role we play in our communities -- Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside -- and step up to help stabilize The Almanac through subscriptions and Institutional Memberships.”

The Almanac and its editorial staff have been honored repeatedly with statewide awards for in-depth reporting and local news coverage of city issues and the schools.

“Our ability to weather the COVID-19 crisis and the associated economic impacts depends on thousands more readers becoming subscribing members. That will help us shift our revenue model from one dependent on struggling small businesses to one that relies on readers each contributing a modest amount of as little as $5 per month,” Johnson said.

Readers can sign up to support The Almanac at AlmanacNews.com/subscribe.

The Almanac's sister paper, the Palo Alto Weekly, will continue to publish a smaller edition with a reduced circulation. The Mountain View Voice, like The Almanac, will temporarily suspend its print edition until the COVID-19 crisis is over.