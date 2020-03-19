Kepler's takes steps to operate during public health crisis

By Kate Daly

Special to The Almanac

In an attempt to help prevent the wider spread of the coronavirus, Kepler's Books, a mainstay in Menlo Park, has decided to close its doors to the public, but is providing customers with a new curbside pick up service.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers may call Kepler's at 650-324-4321, extension 1, to order books, pre-pay, and then pick them up during those hours either at the back door on Merrill Street or at the elevator door in the garage downstairs.

Customers can also place orders and pre-pay for them at keplers.com at any time. Likewise those books may be picked up curbside from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or shipped. If shipping costs pose a burden, they could be waived, the store announced last week.

The bookstore reduced work hours for all full-time and part-time booksellers, buyers and managers by 40 percent last week, but committed to paying them at their regular levels. It's unclear how things will play out over the long haul.

CEO Praveen Madan said he met with staff twice to reach this agreement. At a March 12 staff meeting, he explained that sales had dropped by 20 percent. The staff discussed what to do and voted unanimously to scale back work hours, but not salaries.

"We did this to be fair and democratic," Madan says.

"A few staff members who we consider to be in high-risk categories, we have asked them to reduce their in-store hours to absolute minimum (including not working in the store at all) and we are letting them decide the schedule that makes most sense for them," he said.

"Reading is a great way to practice social distancing," a recent Kepler's email blast tells customers.

The email goes on to explain that all literary events have been canceled through April 5, and urges patrons to donate to the nonprofit Kepler's Literary Foundation to "help us bring engaging literary programs to our community once the restrictions are lifted, and keep our staff employed so they continue to get paid for what they love to do."

Kepler's is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year and hopes to hold some public events this summer in recognition of reaching this milestone despite the many hurdles that independent bookstores have faced in recent years, largely because of the popularity of online, deep-discount shopping.

