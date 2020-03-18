Schools are closed. That doesn't mean students in need will go hungry.

While schools are closed temporarily, students and families in Woodside, Menlo Park, Atherton and Portola Valley will still have access to free meals provided by the public school districts. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, March 17, that schools will likely be closed for the rest of the school year.

Food distribution to students is considered an "essential" activity and can continue to operate despite new restrictions placed on nonessential activity, travel and business under a new shelter-in-place order announced by Bay Area public health officials on Monday, March 16. Food can only be provided for pickup and dropoff and it can not be eaten at the locations where it's picked up, the order states.

Districts in The Almanac's coverage area are taking different approaches to preparing lunches and/or breakfast for its students who receive free and reduced-price meals.

The Menlo Park City School District is delivering meals to the homes of students on free or reduced-price lunch plans.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to Sequoia Union High School District students who are in need of meals, according to the district's website. All school sites, which include TIDE Academy in Menlo Park, Woodside High School in Woodside and Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, will have packaged meals for student or parent pickup during the following times:

• Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Lunch: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students will be able to pick up lunch and the following day's breakfast after 10 a.m. To receive meals, students will need to provide their name, student identification number and the name of which school in the district they attend.

Bus drivers for the Las Lomitas Elementary School District – which has one school in Menlo Park and one in Atherton – will be delivering lunches to all its students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch daily starting today, Wednesday, March 18, Superintendent Beth Polito said in an email to The Almanac.

The Woodside Elementary School District has nearly 40 students who are eligible for its lunch program, Superintendent Steve Frank said in a March 17 email to The Almanac. Woodside is partnering with Ravenswood School District for meal distribution, which began Monday and runs through March 26 when Ravenswood is off for spring break.

Families can pick up meals at Ravenswood schools through March 26. During the Ravenswood district's six-day spring break, the Woodside district will be delivering meals to students.

All families have been notified as to the locations at Ravenswood schools where there is a coordinated pick up time each day, he said.

If the school closure runs beyond Woodside's spring break, which ends on April 13, Ravenswood will continue to provide lunch service, Frank said.

A San Mateo County health department order issued on March 13 to close all transitional kindergarten through 12th grade schools required all schools to dismiss students from regular attendance from March 16 to April 3. Facilities may be used by school districts to provide free and reduced price meals to students.

Palo Alto and East Palo Alto

In Palo Alto and East Palo Alto, the meals will be distributed in a drive-through model to reduce contact. Children must be present in order for the food to be provided, and each family is eligible for meals equal to the number of children in the car. Both districts are asking families to stay in their cars and to avoid congregating when picking up meals.

Students in Palo Alto Unified's Voluntary Transfer Program (VTP) who live in East Palo Alto can pick up meals at Ravenswood schools. Ravenswood is offering meals to any students in East Palo Alto, regardless of whether they attend district schools.

Ravenswood also will offer home delivery for families who cannot come to the schools. Those families can contact the district’s transportation department at 650-329-2800, ext. 60172.

The Ravenswood Education Foundation has launched an emergency fund to provide financial relief related to the school closures for families, teachers and staff. The district is working to identify needs for the funds, including food access and distribution; support with rent, bills and groceries for families; distance learning; and financial support for staff, particularly certificated, hourly employees. If emergency needs do not deplete the fund, donations will roll over to support district programs when school resumes.

Ravenswood is also looking for volunteers who speak Spanish and English to help teachers and families communicate during distance learning. Adults who are bilingual and available to be part of virtual conference calls with teachers and families can fill out this form.

Read more about Palo Alto and East Palo Alto's program here.

Mountain View and Los Altos

Starting Wednesday, the Mountain View Whisman School District will be preparing lunches and breakfast for distribution to students who receive free and reduced-price meals within that district, the Los Altos School District and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District.

Students at the Mountain View Whisman and high school districts can pick up their meals at Gabriela Mistral Elementary School, 505 Escuela Ave., in Mountain View, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. They won't be checking IDs and will offer the meals to children under 18 there every weekday until school reopens.

Students who receive free and reduced price meals in the Los Altos School District can pick up their meals, drive-through style, at Egan Junior High School at 100 W. Portola Ave. in Los Altos between noon and 12:30 each day.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

