Atherton City Council may OK first step to ditch Recology garbage collection service

In a first-of-its-kind meeting for the Atherton City Council, the council and community members will teleconference into the meeting remotely, a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has led six Bay Area counties to institute a shelter-in-place order for the next three weeks.

During the uniquely formatted video meeting, the council will vote on whether to take the first step in replacing the town's longtime garbage and recycling pickup service provider, Recology, a move that would require the town's withdrawal from a joint powers authority that contracts with Recology.

If the town were to withdraw from the JPA, it must issue a notice of intent to do so at least six months prior to the end of the current rate year, according to a staff report.

In May 2019, town staff released a request for proposals for solid waste services knowing that the town's franchise agreement with Recology, through its membership in the JPA, the South Bayside Waste Management Authority, expires in December 2020, according to a report staff prepared for the meeting.

"The Town is principally concerned that the JPA's work no longer aligns with the needs and demands of the Town's residents, so it is exploring alternative options for waste management," a proposed letter from City Manager George Rodericks to the South Bayside Waste Management Authority JPA states.

In June 2019, the town awarded a contract to R3 Consulting Group to research alternative garbage collection services.

The town is now considering employing the services of GreenWaste Recovery Services.

The Bayside JPA includes 11 other public agencies, the town's website states. It owns the Shoreway Environmental Center in San Carlos, where all trash, recyclables and organics are delivered after collection, according to the website.

"The town has financially supported each of the JPA's initiatives, predominantly including the development, construction, and management of the Shoreway Environmental Center," the letter states. "If the Town was to withdraw from the JPA, the value of the Center – proportionate to the Town's contribution to the Center's development – would properly be valued as an asset owed to the Town, less the value of the Town's use of the Center until the time of withdrawal."

At the same meeting, the council will also vote on approving a "local state of emergency" proclamation issued by Rodericks last week in response to the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The order allows the town to change its operations during the outbreak.

The town has canceled all committee meetings until April 30; City Council and Planning Commission meeting agendas will be limited to essential action items only.

The meeting will take place via the Zoom online video conferencing service, here, at 7 p.m. on March 18.

Rodericks said in an email to The Almanac that this is the first time in the town's history that all council members will be participating remotely in the meeting.

The town is still obligated under an order from Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide the public access space, so staff will set up a seating area, appropriately spaced, a speaker system and a microphone in Holbrook-Palmer Park's Pavilion at 150 Watkins Ave., Rodericks said in the email.

There will not be a video camera set up for guests in the Pavilion, he noted.

