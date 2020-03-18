 Atherton City Council may OK first step to ditch Recology garbage collection service | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 9:52 am

Atherton City Council may OK first step to ditch Recology garbage collection service

 
by Angela Swartz / Almanac

In a first-of-its-kind meeting for the Atherton City Council, the council and community members will teleconference into the meeting remotely, a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has led six Bay Area counties to institute a shelter-in-place order for the next three weeks.

During the uniquely formatted video meeting, the council will vote on whether to take the first step in replacing the town's longtime garbage and recycling pickup service provider, Recology, a move that would require the town's withdrawal from a joint powers authority that contracts with Recology.

If the town were to withdraw from the JPA, it must issue a notice of intent to do so at least six months prior to the end of the current rate year, according to a staff report.

In May 2019, town staff released a request for proposals for solid waste services knowing that the town's franchise agreement with Recology, through its membership in the JPA, the South Bayside Waste Management Authority, expires in December 2020, according to a report staff prepared for the meeting.

"The Town is principally concerned that the JPA's work no longer aligns with the needs and demands of the Town's residents, so it is exploring alternative options for waste management," a proposed letter from City Manager George Rodericks to the South Bayside Waste Management Authority JPA states.

In June 2019, the town awarded a contract to R3 Consulting Group to research alternative garbage collection services.

The town is now considering employing the services of GreenWaste Recovery Services.

The Bayside JPA includes 11 other public agencies, the town's website states. It owns the Shoreway Environmental Center in San Carlos, where all trash, recyclables and organics are delivered after collection, according to the website.

"The town has financially supported each of the JPA's initiatives, predominantly including the development, construction, and management of the Shoreway Environmental Center," the letter states. "If the Town was to withdraw from the JPA, the value of the Center – proportionate to the Town's contribution to the Center's development – would properly be valued as an asset owed to the Town, less the value of the Town's use of the Center until the time of withdrawal."

At the same meeting, the council will also vote on approving a "local state of emergency" proclamation issued by Rodericks last week in response to the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The order allows the town to change its operations during the outbreak.

The town has canceled all committee meetings until April 30; City Council and Planning Commission meeting agendas will be limited to essential action items only.

The meeting will take place via the Zoom online video conferencing service, here, at 7 p.m. on March 18.

Rodericks said in an email to The Almanac that this is the first time in the town's history that all council members will be participating remotely in the meeting.

The town is still obligated under an order from Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide the public access space, so staff will set up a seating area, appropriately spaced, a speaker system and a microphone in Holbrook-Palmer Park's Pavilion at 150 Watkins Ave., Rodericks said in the email.

There will not be a video camera set up for guests in the Pavilion, he noted.

--

Comments

Posted by MEMBERONE
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
3 hours ago

More absurd action by the Atherton City Council (I thought Atherton was a TOWN).
Recology does a great job. We have had only good experiences with their staff.
Atherton is picking fights again - Menlo Fire, Recology. What's next, Atherton Police Department ??? Leave them alone. Well... go after Menlo Fire. They cost Atherton too much.

Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
1 hour ago

This is simply another example of he Town Council, which is NOT representative of the residents of Atherton's views, to detach itself from all of its "entangling alliances".

The Town Council wants to become the Grand Duchy of Atherton with no responsibility for anything beyond its boundaries. Of course the Town still wants to benefit from all of the services provided at the County, State and Federal levels.

Posted by George Rodericks
a resident of Atherton: other
14 minutes ago

The Town is a member of the South Bayside Waste Management Joint Powers Authority (SBWMA JPA) and a member of the CIty Council serves on the Governing Board of the SBWMA. The refuse collection and processing rates for Atherton residents are set by the Town based on the cost to collect, process, recycle, and dispose of waste, recyclables, and compostables. That cost is a combined cost between the SBWMA that handles the processing as well as educational programming and Recology that handles collection. The City Council has been clear that the issue is not a service issue with Recology. However, the costs for collection represent only 1/2 of the costs for refuse services. The costs for processing, recycling, and educational services and administrative overhead represent the other 1/2+ costs.

Over the years, the land use make up of the member agencies has intensified more toward the commercial and multi-family residential waste streams. The services and programs and related costs for the SBWMA (not Recology) have shifted more to support those agencies with more commercial and multi-family - both in the costs to service the waste streams of those agencies as well as the costs to provide educational support and overhead to those communities. Atherton's is mostly residential. Because the costs of the SBMWA are not separated based on the percentage of residential and commercial for each agency, Atherton residents pay to subsidize the services and programs provided to the other member agencies. Further, there is new legislation that will force the compliance costs to increase significantly. The SBWMA has not yet calculated the exact impact on each member agency, but costs are expected to increase significantly.

Atherton conducted a bid process to see if there were other refuse service delivery companies interested in servicing Atherton's unique waste stream. Greenwaste Recovery responded to that public bid and the Town is negotiating a detailed proposal for the collection, processing, recycling and disposal of the waste stream. Greenwaste has also provided a bid that complies with pending legislation and guarantees the Town's future compliance as part of their proposal at no additional cost (based on their bid). Greenwwaste Recovery currently provides services to the Town of Woodside and the Town of Portola Valley.

As a member of the SBWMA, the Town must provide a Notice of Intent to Withdraw to provide the Town and the SBWMA the opportunity to negotiate exit costs. The current Franchise Agreement with Recology ends by limitation in December 2020. The CIty Council is the decision-making body for the provision of waste collection and processing services to the community and before committing to a 15-year franchise agreement with 2, 5-year extensions, with the SBWMA and Recology thought it prudent to evaluate the cost of service delivery.

Posted by George Rodericks
a resident of Atherton: other
12 minutes ago

The 15-year franchise agreement renewal, with 2 5-year extensions is the alternative that was discussed by the Council over the course of several public meetings in 2019.

If you would like additional information regarding this issue, please feel free to contact me at grodericks@ci.atherton.ca.us.

George

George Rodericks
City Manager
Town of Atherton

