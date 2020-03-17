 New Menlo Park city ordinance: Guns must be locked at home | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 17, 2020, 9:41 am

New Menlo Park city ordinance: Guns must be locked at home

 
by Tyler Callister / Almanac

All guns stored at home must be kept in a locked container or disabled by a trigger lock, according to a new city ordinance passed by the Menlo Park City Council on March 10.

A locked container is defined as a "secure container that is fully enclosed and locked by a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or similar locking device," according to California Penal Code 12026. A trigger lock is a pad or key lock that attaches to the trigger of a gun, available at many retailers.

The ordinance, known as Ordinance No. 1067, contains an exception for when a firearm is carried on a person inside the home.

"Applying trigger locks or using lock boxes when storing firearms in the home reduces the risk of firearm injury and death," city staff said in a report. "Keeping a firearm locked when it is not being carried ensures that it cannot be accessed and used by others without the owner's knowledge or permission. This simple measure significantly decreases the risk that the gun will be used to commit suicide, homicide or inflict injury, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Safe storage measures have a demonstrated protective effect in homes with children and teenagers where guns are stored."

The council's decision came in a 4-0 vote, with Vice Mayor Drew Combs, who proposed the ordinance earlier this year, absent.

Violation of the ordinance is punishable by civil penalty of $50 for the first offense, $200 for second offense, and $500 for the third.

The ordinance takes effect 30 days after passage.

--

Posted by Enough
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
3 hours ago

This ordinance is ridiculous, not well thought out and completely unenforceable. It also violates decisions that have been made by the Supreme Court in District of Columbia vs. Heller. This is a "look good" ordinance so that the council can say "Look we are taking action" that really is not any kind of action at all.

From the news I have been reading there are a lot of people buying guns for the first time in the past month. One gun store employee said they had not seen such a buying frenzy sine the Rodney King riots. If you want to be scared think of hundreds of first time gun owners running around our community. They can not even take a gun safety class because they are shut down until who knows when.

Posted by MEMBERONE
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
2 hours ago

I'll gladly pay the 50 dollar fine for the peace of mind that comes with knowing I have immediate access to a gun that I will use to protect my family. Else I have no chance against an armed intruder whose gun is unlocked.

Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
1 hour ago

Thank you City Council for a wise policy that will save lives.

The UK and other countries have had laws like this for years and they work!!!

