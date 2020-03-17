New Menlo Park city ordinance: Guns must be locked at home

All guns stored at home must be kept in a locked container or disabled by a trigger lock, according to a new city ordinance passed by the Menlo Park City Council on March 10.

A locked container is defined as a "secure container that is fully enclosed and locked by a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or similar locking device," according to California Penal Code 12026. A trigger lock is a pad or key lock that attaches to the trigger of a gun, available at many retailers.

The ordinance, known as Ordinance No. 1067, contains an exception for when a firearm is carried on a person inside the home.

"Applying trigger locks or using lock boxes when storing firearms in the home reduces the risk of firearm injury and death," city staff said in a report. "Keeping a firearm locked when it is not being carried ensures that it cannot be accessed and used by others without the owner's knowledge or permission. This simple measure significantly decreases the risk that the gun will be used to commit suicide, homicide or inflict injury, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Safe storage measures have a demonstrated protective effect in homes with children and teenagers where guns are stored."

The council's decision came in a 4-0 vote, with Vice Mayor Drew Combs, who proposed the ordinance earlier this year, absent.

Violation of the ordinance is punishable by civil penalty of $50 for the first offense, $200 for second offense, and $500 for the third.

The ordinance takes effect 30 days after passage.

--

