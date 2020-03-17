Menlo Park COVID-19 update: Facilities still closed, services limited

As San Mateo County in concert with five other Bay Area counties rolled out a shelter in place order yesterday (March 16), the city of Menlo Park updated its own ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak.

City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson ordered most city employees to stay home through April 7, excepting a handful of employees essential for public safety or support services, according to a statement from the city.

In addition, many city services have been either modified or suspended (see full list below). As was announced on March 12, all city facilities are closed — now including playgrounds. Parks remain open, but no organized or team activities will be allowed.

“Today’s action, and our strong adherence to it, require drastic changes to our daily lives," Jerome-Robinson said in the statement. "These necessary sacrifices are needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community members.”

The city also reiterated the shelter-in-place message coming from San Mateo County Health, the county's health department.

"The order requires all residents to stay home and limit activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs. It is effective at 12:01 a.m., March 17, 2020, and continues until 11:59 p.m., April 7, 2020, unless modified by the health officer. It provides clear exceptions to allow access to essential services like medical care, food purchases and other necessary activities. Among businesses deemed essential are food retailers, such as grocery stores and convenience stores; gas stations; banks; and necessary supply and repair businesses. All must adhere to strict social distancing requirements."

The city has suspended or modified services as follows.

Suspended services:

• All city buildings and facilities remain closed to the public, this now includes playgrounds.

• All non-essential meetings, classes, city events and private events.

• Parking enforcement, including overnight residential parking and downtown parking enforcement.

• Planning and building services.

• Revenue collection.

Continuing and modified services:

• Police patrol will continue, as well as minimum police records and support.

• Police communications/dispatch will continue. Call will be addressed based on priority. Call 9-1-1 if you have a life-threatening emergency.

• Municipal water service will continue.

• Public Works field crews will be on standby to respond to emergencies, such as downed trees and water main breaks.

• Public Works facilities and fleet staff will be available for essential support.

• Parks will remain open, but no organized or team activities allowed.

• Building inspections necessary for emergencies and life/safety situations will continue.

• Information technology, administrative/financial staffing, as well as public information and City Council support continue with minimal staffing.

• City Council and Planning Commission meetings will continue with severe modifications and remote participation.

