 Menlo Park COVID-19 update: Facilities still closed, services limited | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 17, 2020, 11:40 am

Menlo Park COVID-19 update: Facilities still closed, services limited

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

As San Mateo County in concert with five other Bay Area counties rolled out a shelter in place order yesterday (March 16), the city of Menlo Park updated its own ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak.

City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson ordered most city employees to stay home through April 7, excepting a handful of employees essential for public safety or support services, according to a statement from the city.

In addition, many city services have been either modified or suspended (see full list below). As was announced on March 12, all city facilities are closed — now including playgrounds. Parks remain open, but no organized or team activities will be allowed.

“Today’s action, and our strong adherence to it, require drastic changes to our daily lives," Jerome-Robinson said in the statement. "These necessary sacrifices are needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community members.”

The city also reiterated the shelter-in-place message coming from San Mateo County Health, the county's health department.

"The order requires all residents to stay home and limit activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs. It is effective at 12:01 a.m., March 17, 2020, and continues until 11:59 p.m., April 7, 2020, unless modified by the health officer. It provides clear exceptions to allow access to essential services like medical care, food purchases and other necessary activities. Among businesses deemed essential are food retailers, such as grocery stores and convenience stores; gas stations; banks; and necessary supply and repair businesses. All must adhere to strict social distancing requirements."

The city has suspended or modified services as follows.

Suspended services:

• All city buildings and facilities remain closed to the public, this now includes playgrounds.

• All non-essential meetings, classes, city events and private events.

• Parking enforcement, including overnight residential parking and downtown parking enforcement.

• Planning and building services.

• Revenue collection.

Continuing and modified services:

• Police patrol will continue, as well as minimum police records and support.

• Police communications/dispatch will continue. Call will be addressed based on priority. Call 9-1-1 if you have a life-threatening emergency.

• Municipal water service will continue.

• Public Works field crews will be on standby to respond to emergencies, such as downed trees and water main breaks.

• Public Works facilities and fleet staff will be available for essential support.

• Parks will remain open, but no organized or team activities allowed.

• Building inspections necessary for emergencies and life/safety situations will continue.

• Information technology, administrative/financial staffing, as well as public information and City Council support continue with minimal staffing.

• City Council and Planning Commission meetings will continue with severe modifications and remote participation.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'Nobody is dining out.' Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Taste is on the brink of permanently shutting down amidst coronavirus spread
By Elena Kadvany | 39 comments | 27,407 views

A new challenge: What to do when everything is closed?
By Diana Diamond | 19 comments | 10,936 views

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 4 comments | 4,459 views

Social Distancing and Food
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 1,788 views

Economic Responses to the Coronavirus
By Steve Levy | 6 comments | 1,479 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details