Coronavirus-related scams on the rise, Sheriff's Office warns

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is reporting an increase in scams via phone, email or internet that promise important information about the novel coronavirus pandemic but instead attempt to steal passwords and other personal information.

People are advised to be highly skeptical of emails or websites offering information or goods related to the pandemic, and to confirm the primary source of the communication, according to a Sheriff's Office bulletin.

The bulletin also notes that some scammers are claiming a connection with the Sheriff's Office, and emphasizes that the agency never asks for money over the phone.

The Sheriff's Office recommends that people never provide personal information, such as Social Security or credit card numbers, unless they initiated the call.

Anyone who receives a scam call or email, or would like more information, is asked to call (650) 363-4911.

