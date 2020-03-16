Super Tuesday update: Lieber gains on Glew as more votes counted

In San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, District 13 state Senate candidate Democrat Josh Becker has pulled ahead with a sizable lead as the top candidate, with Republican Alex Glew remaining in second place – a shift from election night results, when he had the most votes among voters who submitted their ballots early.

As more votes are counted, Sally Lieber, currently third, has gained on Glew and is now within about 1,250 votes of the second-place position. The top two candidates will move ahead to the general election in November.

As of the most recent results available on March 16, Becker had collected 23.8% (65,198) of the votes, while Glew had 17.4% (47,655), just 1,249 votes ahead of Democrat Sally Lieber. Currently in fourth place is Democrat Shelly Masur, 2,337 votes behind Lieber.

They are followed by Democrats Annie Oliva and Mike Brownrigg, who hold 11.8% and 11.6% of the vote, respectively. Trailing them is Libertarian John Webster at 2.1%.

So far there have been 274,081 votes counted in the Senate district, which runs from South San Francisco to Sunnyvale and along the Coastside.

The elections offices for the two counties report they have counted ballots representing 53.3% and 51%, respectively, of the number of registered voters countywide.