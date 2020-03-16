 San Mateo County bans gatherings of 50-plus | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 16, 2020, 10:09 am

San Mateo County bans gatherings of 50-plus

 

San Mateo County officials on Saturday tightened a previous order limiting the number of persons who may gather, and starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, public or private gatherings of more than 50 persons are prohibited.

The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 6. In addition, during that same time period, requirements for gatherings of 50 or fewer people include enough space for people to remain at least six feet from any other attendee; soap and water, or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, must be available; hosts of gatherings must clean surfaces with disinfecting wipes or other standard cleaners before, during, and after the event; and hosts alert prospective attendees at least 24 hours prior to the gathering that such gatherings pose a heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission.

On Thursday, San Mateo County officials had banned such gatherings of more than 250 people.

The order defines a "gathering" as any event bringing together 10 or more persons at the same time in a single room or other single confined or enclosed indoor or outdoor space (including restaurants, bars, theaters, event centers and boats).

Exceptions are made for normal operations at airports or spaces where persons are in transit, commercial office space or hotels, places of worship (for religious services or ceremonies, not other events), grocery stores, shopping malls and other retail establishments, along with hospitals and medical facilities.

As of Saturday, San Mateo County had 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the greater Bay Area had more than 150 cases.

For more information on the coronavirus in the county, call 211 or visit smchealth.org/coronavirus.

— Bay City News Service

Community.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'Nobody is dining out.' Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Taste is on the brink of permanently shutting down amidst coronavirus spread
By Elena Kadvany | 39 comments | 26,760 views

A new challenge: What to do when everything is closed?
By Diana Diamond | 11 comments | 6,172 views

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 4 comments | 3,425 views

Social Distancing and Food
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,470 views

Economic Responses to the Coronavirus
By Steve Levy | 6 comments | 1,377 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details