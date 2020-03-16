Atherton declares a 'local state of emergency' over coronavirus outbreak, canceling events, scaling back public meetings

Atherton City Manager George Rodericks declared a state of emergency in the town in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, across the Bay Area, according to a message to town residents on March 13. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the respiratory illness a pandemic on March 11.

The proclamation, which the City Council is expected to ratify at its March 18 meeting allows the town to change its operations during the outbreak. The town has canceled all committee meetings until April 30; City Council and Planning Commission meeting agendas will be limited to essential action items only.

"This Proclamation isn't because there are positive cases of COVID-19 in the community; or because the Town is experiencing an imminent threat of disaster," Rodericks wrote. "Instead, the Proclamation allows the Town to take the steps necessary to protect the safety of our community and Town staff in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Gov. Gavin Newson's March 12 executive order regarding the Brown Act allows members of the public, council members and committee members to participate in town meetings remotely. A public access meeting site will be established in the Pavilion in Holbrook-Palmer Park.

Community meetings scheduled for March 24 and April 1 on the cost of the town's fire services and a budget study session have been canceled.

The town's April 26 Earth Day event in the park has been canceled and will be rescheduled. The town will not schedule any new events in the park from March 16 through April 30.

Town offices in the park will be closed to in-person public contact on Mondays and Fridays. These offices will be open to in-person public contact Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. These hours are subject to adjustment and may be adjusted based on resources available and response needs.

More information on town office hours can be found here.

"During the next few weeks, you will experience delays and at times, an inability to immediately connect to staff," Rodericks wrote. "Please be patient and help us move forward cooperatively. Bottom line, if you can do it by phone or email – do that first. If it’s not an immediate need, wait. Our office space is small, if you are asked to wait outside to facilitate social distancing, please accommodate. If you are sick or experiencing a compromised immune system, please self-quarantine."

Mayor Rick DeGolia sent residents an email on March 11 suggesting residents stay home while sick; wash their hands with soap and water; avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid contact with sick people; and stay away from work and school, or other people if they become sick with any respiratory symptoms, especially fever and cough.

Town staff is encouraging groups that have planned private events, training and classes in the park through April 30 to evaluate their audience and potential attendance, and cancel or postpone, if appropriate.

The town will assist in facilitating a cancellation or postponement and won't charge people fees for any changes made.

Little League has suspended its activities at the park. Knox Preschool is evaluating its operations.

Police, fire, emergency response, water, sewer and inspection services will continue to operate normally.

The town will post any changes to these policies at its website, or issue them via email alerts and post them on the bulletin board at town offices in the park.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.